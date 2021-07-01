Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne: 11:30 p.m., FS2
AFL: Brisbane at Adelaide: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 8:55 a.m., ESPNU
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: 4 p.m., NBCSN
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y.: 6 p.m., NBCSN
CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 7, Vierzon to Le Creusot, 155 miles: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland: 5 a.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland: 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.: 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 3 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)
National Championship: TBD, Farmington, Conn.: 2 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
NY Mets at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at Washington: 7 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Oakland: 9:40 p.m., NESN
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montréal, Game 3: 8 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
NRL: St. George Illawarra at New Zealand: 4 a.m., FS2
NRL: Parramatta at Penrith: 6 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, St. Petersburg, Russia: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Italy, Quarterfinal, Munich: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Copa América: Peru vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil: 5 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Bermuda vs. Barbados, Preliminary Round — First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 7 p.m., FS2
Copa América: Brazil vs. Chile, Quarterfinal, Rio de Janeiro: 8 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Monserrat, Preliminary Round — First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 9:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London: 6 a.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
WNBA BASKETBALL
Chicago at Dallas: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Las Vegas at Los Angeles: 10 p.m., CBSSN
High School Baseball
MIAA D-III Semifinals: AMSA vs. Taconic, at Springfield College: 12 p.m.
Little League Baseball
8-10, Great Barrington vs. Dalton-Hinsdale: 5:30 p.m.
8-10, Pittsfield National vs. Pittsfield American: 5:30 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Agawam at Sheffield: 5:45 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
New Britain at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at Sanford (2): 4 p.m.