Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: North Melbourne at St. Kilda: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AFL: Essendon at West Coast: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500: Carb Day: 11 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice: 11:30 a.m., FS2
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice: 4:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying: 5:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice: 7 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200: 8:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Michigan at Nebraska: 1 p.m., BTN
Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.: 4 p.m., SECN
Northwestern at Ohio St.: 6 p.m., BTN
Washington at Washington St.: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Oregon St. at Stanford: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
NCAA: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Towson, Md.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Syracuse vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Towson, Md.: 2 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA: Kentucky at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 1: 1 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA: Washington at Oklahoma, Super Regional, Game 1: 3 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA: Texas at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 1: 5 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA: Georgia at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1: 5 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA: LSU vs. Florida St., Super Regional, Game 2, Baton Rouge, La.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA: Arizona at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 1: 7 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA: James Madison at Missouri, Super Regional, Game 1: 9 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech, Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Second Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas: 4 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play — Day 3, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY
World Championship: Canada vs. Kazakhstan, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia: 9 a.m., NHLN
World Championship: Norway vs. Latvia, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia: 1 p.m., NHLN
World Championship: Great Britain vs. Czech Republic, Round Robin, Group A, Riga, Latvia: 5 a.m. (Saturday), NHLN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
XFC: Young Guns 2, Des Moines, Iowa: 8 p.m., FS2
XFC 44: Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jose Quinonez (Bantamweights), Des Moines, Iowa: 10 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
Atlanta at NY Mets OR Miami at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN
Miami at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 3: 7:10 p.m., ESPN
Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABC and NBCSB
Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 7: 9 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3: 4:30 a.m., TENNIS
Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 3: 6 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar (taped): 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Los Angeles at Chicago: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Minnesota at Seattle: 10 p.m., CBSSN
High School Baseball
Pittsfield at Hoosac Valley: 5 p.m.
Westfield Tech at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 5 p.m.
Drury at Lee: 5 p.m.
High School Softball
Drury at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.
Putnam at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
High School Boys Lacrosse
Mount Greylock at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.
Pittsfield at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.
High School Track and Field
Mount Greylock at Taconic: 4:30 p.m.
Wahconah at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.
High School Tennis
Mount Everett at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Vermont at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.