Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Collingwood at Port Adelaide: 5:30 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary: 9:55 a.m., ESPN
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 12 p.m., FS1
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The FCP EURO Northeast Grand Prix, Salisbury, Conn.: 12 p.m., USA
Fanatec GT: World Challenge Asia, Motegi, Japan: 2 p.m., CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: 2 p.m., FS1
NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa: 3 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 3 p.m., USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 5:30 p.m., USA
BOXING
Top Rank Main Card: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes (Lightweights), Shawnee, Okla.: 10 p.m., ESPN
CFL FOOTBALL
Saskatchewan at B.C.: 7 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France: 7:30 a.m., PEACOCK
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France (Taped): 2 a.m. (Sunday), USA
GOLF
DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England: 5 a.m., USA
Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Third Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain: 7 a.m., GOLF
DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England: 7 a.m., NBC
LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas: 4 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.: 5 p.m., GOLF
USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Championship Match, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped): 8 p.m., GOLF
DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England: 4 a.m. (Sunday), USA
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS1 and FOX
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The TVG.COM HASKELL, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J.: 5 p.m., NBC
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 6 p.m., FS1
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL All-Star Game: Rising Stars vs. Veterans, Louisville, Ky.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Kansas City at NY Yankees OR Colorado at Miami: 1 p.m., MLBN
NY Mets at Boston: 4 p.m., FS1 and NESN
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota: 7 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Angels OR Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle: 3:25 a.m., FS2
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
NRL: Wests at Parramatta: 9:55 p.m., FS2
NRL: Canberra at Cronulla Sutherland: 11:45 p.m., FS2
SAILING
Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix: Chicago at Navy Pier: 2 p.m., CBS
SailGP: Oracle Grand Prix — Day 1, Los Angeles (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Arsenal, East Rutherford, N.J.: 5 p.m., ESPN
CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC: 7 p.m., FS2
Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club Tijuana at Philadelphia Union, Group L: 8 p.m., FS1
Leagues Cup Group Stage: San Jose at Portland, Group A: 10 p.m., FS1
Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok: 6 a.m. (Sunday), CBSSN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Zambia vs. Japan, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand: 3 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Haiti, Group D, Brisbane, Australia: 5:30 a.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Denmark vs. China, Group D, Perth, Australia: 8 a.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. South Africa, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS1
TBT BASKETBALL
TBT Tournament: Mass Street vs. Show Me Squad, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.: 4 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Newport-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals: 1 p.m., TENNIS
International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: 6 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Atlanta: 1 p.m., ESPN
Las Vegas at Minnesota: 3 p.m., ESPN
Chicago at Seattle: 9 p.m., NBATV
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE
National Championship: St. Louis vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio: 1 p.m., ESPN2
X GAMES
X Games 2023: Finals — Day 2, Ventura, Calif.: 1 p.m., ABC
X Games 2023: Finals — Day 2, Ventura, Calif.: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary: 8:55 a.m., ESPN
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgian: 10 a.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgian: 11 a.m., CBSSN
AMA Pro Motocross: Round 8, Washougal, Wash. (Taped): 12 p.m., USA
NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped): 1:30 p.m., FS1
NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa: 2:30 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 2:30 p.m., USA
NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: 4 p.m., FOX
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 5: Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Triplets vs. Aliens, Power vs, Ghost Ballers, Killer 3’s vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, Miami: 3 p.m., CBS
CFL FOOTBALL
Ottawa at Calgary: 7 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1, 77 miles, Clermont-Ferrand, France: 8 a.m., CNBC
UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France: 10:10 a.m., PEACOCK
UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped): 5 p.m., NBC
UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped): 2 a.m. (Monday), USA
GOLF
DP World Tour/PGA Tour The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England: 4 a.m., USA
Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Final Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain: 7 a.m., GOLF
DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England: 7 a.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.: 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 3 p.m., FS1
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Mastroianni, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
San Diego at Detroit: 12:05 p.m., PEACOCK
2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
NY Mets at Boston: 7 p.m., ESPN
NY Mets at Boston (KayRod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Premier Sevens: Eastern Conference Finals, Pittsburgh: 3 p.m., CBSSN
SAILING
SailGP: Oracle Grand Prix — Day 2, Los Angeles (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok: 6 a.m., CBSSN
Leagues Cup Group Stage: Atlas at NY City FC, Group N: 7 p.m., FS1
Leagues Cup Group Stage: Puebla at Minnesota United, Group E: 9 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia: 3:30 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney: 6 a.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Argentina, Group G, Auckland, New Zealand: 2 a.m. (Monday), FS1
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Morocco, Group H, Melbourne, Australia: 4:30 a.m. (Monday), FS1
TBT BASKETBALL
TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.: 3 p.m., ESPNU
TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.: 5 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The London Diamond League, London (Taped): 2 p.m., CNBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Washington: 1 p.m., CBS
Indiana at New York: 3 p.m., NBATV
X GAMES
X Games 2023: Finals — Day 3, Ventura, Calif.: 1 p.m., ABC
Saturday
New England Babe Ruth 13-15 Tournament
All at Wahconah Park
Warwick (R.I) vs. Kingswood (N.H): 10 a.m.
Lyndon (Vt.). vs. Norwalk (Conn.): 1 p.m.
Capital Area (Maine) vs. Westfield (WMass): 4 p.m.
Pittsfield vs. Braintree (EMass): 7 p.m.
Babe Ruth Baseball
New England Regional 13s; Pittsfield vs. Keene (N.H.), at Rochester, N.H.: 10 a.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Brockton (2): 4 p.m.
NECBL Baseball
North Adams at Valley: 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Invitational Four-Ball, at Wyantenuck Country Club: 8 a.m.
Sunday
New England Babe Ruth 13-15 Tournament
All at Wahconah Park
Westfield (WMass) vs. Warwick (R.I.): 10 a.m.
Capital Area (Maine) vs. Kingswood (N.H): 1 p.m.
Lyndon (Vt.) vs. Braintree (EMass): 4 p.m.
Norwalk (Conn.) vs. Pittsfield: 7 p.m.
Babe Ruth Baseball
New England Regional 13s; Pittsfield vs. Stamford (Conn.), at Rochester, N.H.: 10 a.m.
New England Regional 14s; Championship, at North Providence, R.I.: 4 p.m. Since 14s won today, they get a bye to Sunday, then if they win at 1 they play in final at 4
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Worcester: 4 p.m.
NECBL Baseball
NECBL All-Star Game at Lynn: 4:35 p.m.
Golf
Invitational Four-Ball, at Wyantenuck Country Club: 8 a.m.
Monday
New England Babe Ruth 13-15 Tournament
All at Wahconah Park
Third Place N Division vs. Second Place A Division: 10 a.m.
Third Place A Division vs. Second Place N Division: 1 p.m.