Schedule subject to change/blackouts
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
AMA Supercross, Round 14, Atlanta: 3 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.: 4:30 p.m., FS2
NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.: 6 p.m., FS2
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.: 8 p.m., FS1
BOWLING
PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped): 1 p.m., FS1
BOXING
WBA Showtime Championship Main Card, Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (Welterweights), Arlington, Texas: 7 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kentucky at Missouri: 2 p.m., SECN
Stanford at UCLA: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
Florida at Vanderbilt: 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE BOWLING
NCAA Championship, TBD, Final, Columbus, Ohio: 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Miami Spring Game, From Miami Gardens, Fla.: 12 p.m., ACCN
Ohio St. Spring Game, From Columbus, Ohio: 12 p.m., BTN
Georgia Spring Game, From Athens, Ga.: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Wake Forest Spring Game, From Winston-Salem, N.C.: 2 p.m., ACCN
Michigan St. Spring Game, From East Lansing, Mich.: 2 p.m., BTN
Oregon St. Spring Game, From Corvallis, Ore.: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Virginia Tech Spring Game, From Blacksburg, Va.: 4 p.m., ACCN
Duke Spring Game, From Durham, N.C.: 6 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
NCAA Championships, Final, Fort Worth, Texas: 1 p.m., ABC
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Boston U. at Loyola (Md.): 12 p.m., CBSSN
Rutgers at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Ohio St. at Maryland: 4 p.m., BTN
Syracuse at North Carolina: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Penn St. at Johns Hopkins: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Quinnipiac at Virginia: 8 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
South Carolina at LSU: 12 p.m., SECN
Texas A&M at Tennessee: 2 p.m., ESPNU
St. John’s at DePaul: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Oregon at Arizona: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Oregon St. at Washington: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
Mississippi St. at Alabama: 5 p.m., SECN
Georgia at Missouri: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Kentucky at Arkansas: 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii: 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 5:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Main Card, Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas: 8:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Minnesota at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN
Arizona at NY Mets: 1 p.m., MLBN
Atlanta at San Diego: 4 p.m., FS1
St. Louis at Milwaukee: 7 p.m., MLBN
Cincinnati at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Western Conference First Round, Utah at Dallas, Game 1: 1:10 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference First Round, Minnesota at Memphis, Game 1: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Eastern Conference First Round, Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 1: 6 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference First Round, Denver at Golden State, Game 1: 8:30 p.m., ABC
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at Boston: 12:30 p.m., NHLN, NESN
Minnesota at St. Louis: 3 p.m., ABC
Toronto at Ottawa: 7 p.m., NHLN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
European Champions Cup, Montpellier at Harlequins (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC
MLR, Austin at Dallas: 9 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur: 7:30 a.m., USA
Premier League, Brentford at Watford: 10 a.m., CNBC
Premier League, Norwich City at Manchester United: 10 a.m., USA
MLS, Inter Miami CF at Seattle: 10 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain: 6 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF, The Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.: 5 p.m., CNBC
USFL FOOTBALL
New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.: 7:30 p.m., FOX
New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.: 7:30 p.m., NBC
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited, Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas: 10 p.m., CBSSN
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
World of Outlaws, The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped): 3 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.: 7 p.m., FOX
BOWLING
PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped): 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Florida at Vanderbilt: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Virginia at Pittsburgh: 2 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
Southeastern Tournament, Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.: 8:30 a.m., SECN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Maryland at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., BTN
Arizona St. at Colorado: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Southern Cal at Oregon: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Princeton at Yale: 11 a.m., ESPNU
Syracuse at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN
Kentucky at Arkansas: 2 p.m., SECN
Texas A&M at Tennessee: 4 p.m., SECN
CYCLING
UCI, The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris: 9 a.m., CNBC
FIGURE SKATING
ISU, World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped): 3 p.m., NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Baltimore: 1 p.m., MLBN
Minnesota at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN
Houston at Seattle: 4 p.m., MLBN
Atlanta at San Diego: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference First Round, TBD at Miami, Game 1: 1 p.m., TNT
Eastern Conference First Round, Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Eastern Conference First Round, Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1: 6:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference First Round, TBD at Phoenix, Game 1: 9 p.m., TNT
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
G League Final, Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, Championship, Game 3 (If Necessary): 8 p.m., ESPNU
NHL HOCKEY
Florida at Detroit: 1 p.m., ESPN
St. Louis at Nashville: 6 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
PBR, The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
European Champions Cup, Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League, Leicester City at Newcastle United: 9:15 a.m., USA
MLS, Sporting KC at LA FC: 4 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage, Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B: 6 p.m., CBSSN
SPEED SKATING
ISU, World Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped): 7 a.m., CNBC
TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final: 8:30 a.m., TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.: 12 p.m., NBC
Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.: 4 p.m., USA
Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.: 8 p.m., FS1
SATURDAY
High School Baseball
Pittsfield at Wahconah: 1:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Williams at Middlebury (2): Noon
College Softball
Wesleyan at Williams (2): Noon
College Lacrosse
Williams men at Amherst: 1 p.m.
Amherst at Williams women: 6:30 p.m.
MCLA men at Husson: 2 p.m.