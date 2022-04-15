Schedule subject to change/blackouts

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

AMA Supercross, Round 14, Atlanta: 3 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.: 4:30 p.m., FS2

NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.: 6 p.m., FS2

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.: 8 p.m., FS1

BOWLING

PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped): 1 p.m., FS1

BOXING

WBA Showtime Championship Main Card, Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (Welterweights), Arlington, Texas: 7 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kentucky at Missouri: 2 p.m., SECN

Stanford at UCLA: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

Florida at Vanderbilt: 7 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE BOWLING

NCAA Championship, TBD, Final, Columbus, Ohio: 8 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami Spring Game, From Miami Gardens, Fla.: 12 p.m., ACCN

Ohio St. Spring Game, From Columbus, Ohio: 12 p.m., BTN

Georgia Spring Game, From Athens, Ga.: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Wake Forest Spring Game, From Winston-Salem, N.C.: 2 p.m., ACCN

Michigan St. Spring Game, From East Lansing, Mich.: 2 p.m., BTN

Oregon St. Spring Game, From Corvallis, Ore.: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Virginia Tech Spring Game, From Blacksburg, Va.: 4 p.m., ACCN

Duke Spring Game, From Durham, N.C.: 6 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

NCAA Championships, Final, Fort Worth, Texas: 1 p.m., ABC

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Boston U. at Loyola (Md.): 12 p.m., CBSSN

Rutgers at Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Ohio St. at Maryland: 4 p.m., BTN

Syracuse at North Carolina: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Penn St. at Johns Hopkins: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Quinnipiac at Virginia: 8 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

South Carolina at LSU: 12 p.m., SECN

Texas A&M at Tennessee: 2 p.m., ESPNU

St. John’s at DePaul: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Oregon at Arizona: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Oregon St. at Washington: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Mississippi St. at Alabama: 5 p.m., SECN

Georgia at Missouri: 6 p.m., ESPN2

Kentucky at Arkansas: 8 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii: 7 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 5:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Main Card, Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Minnesota at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN

Arizona at NY Mets: 1 p.m., MLBN

Atlanta at San Diego: 4 p.m., FS1

St. Louis at Milwaukee: 7 p.m., MLBN

Cincinnati at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Western Conference First Round, Utah at Dallas, Game 1: 1:10 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference First Round, Minnesota at Memphis, Game 1: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Eastern Conference First Round, Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 1: 6 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference First Round, Denver at Golden State, Game 1: 8:30 p.m., ABC

NHL HOCKEY

Pittsburgh at Boston: 12:30 p.m., NHLN, NESN

Minnesota at St. Louis: 3 p.m., ABC

Toronto at Ottawa: 7 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

European Champions Cup, Montpellier at Harlequins (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC

MLR, Austin at Dallas: 9 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur: 7:30 a.m., USA

Premier League, Brentford at Watford: 10 a.m., CNBC

Premier League, Norwich City at Manchester United: 10 a.m., USA

MLS, Inter Miami CF at Seattle: 10 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain: 5 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF, The Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.: 5 p.m., CNBC

USFL FOOTBALL

New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.: 7:30 p.m., FOX

New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.: 7:30 p.m., NBC

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited, Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas: 10 p.m., CBSSN

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

World of Outlaws, The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped): 3 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series, The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.: 7 p.m., FOX

BOWLING

PBA Playoffs, Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped): 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Florida at Vanderbilt: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Virginia at Pittsburgh: 2 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

Southeastern Tournament, Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.: 8:30 a.m., SECN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Maryland at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., BTN

Arizona St. at Colorado: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Southern Cal at Oregon: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Princeton at Yale: 11 a.m., ESPNU

Syracuse at Louisville: 12 p.m., ACCN

Kentucky at Arkansas: 2 p.m., SECN

Texas A&M at Tennessee: 4 p.m., SECN

CYCLING

UCI, The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris: 9 a.m., CNBC

FIGURE SKATING

ISU, World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped): 3 p.m., NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Baltimore: 1 p.m., MLBN

Minnesota at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN

Houston at Seattle: 4 p.m., MLBN

Atlanta at San Diego: 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference First Round, TBD at Miami, Game 1: 1 p.m., TNT

Eastern Conference First Round, Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Eastern Conference First Round, Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1: 6:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round, TBD at Phoenix, Game 1: 9 p.m., TNT

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

G League Final, Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, Championship, Game 3 (If Necessary): 8 p.m., ESPNU

NHL HOCKEY

Florida at Detroit: 1 p.m., ESPN

St. Louis at Nashville: 6 p.m., NHLN

RODEO

PBR, The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

European Champions Cup, Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League, Leicester City at Newcastle United: 9:15 a.m., USA

MLS, Sporting KC at LA FC: 4 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage, Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B: 6 p.m., CBSSN

SPEED SKATING

ISU, World Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped): 7 a.m., CNBC

TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final: 8:30 a.m., TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

USFL FOOTBALL

Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.: 12 p.m., NBC

Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.: 4 p.m., USA

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.: 8 p.m., FS1

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

Pittsfield at Wahconah: 1:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Williams at Middlebury (2): Noon

College Softball

Wesleyan at Williams (2): Noon

College Lacrosse

Williams men at Amherst: 1 p.m.

Amherst at Williams women: 6:30 p.m.

MCLA men at Husson: 2 p.m.