Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Sydney at Greater Western Sydney: 11:30 p.m., FS2

AFL: Western at Gold Coast: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

AFL: Hawthorn at Melbourne: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom: 9:25 a.m., ESPNU

Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom: 12:55 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

UCI: Tour de France, Stage 19, Mourenx to Libourne, 129 miles: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Exhibition: Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas: 6 p.m., NBCSN

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Exhibition: Australia vs. U.S., Las Vegas: 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England: 4 a.m., GOLF

PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Second Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England: 6 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.: 5 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Third Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich. (Taped): 7:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England: 5 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 262: Juliana Velasquez vs. Denise Kielholtz (Flyweights), Uncasville, Conn.: 9 p.m., SHO

MLB BASEBALL

Minnesota at Detroit (Game 1): 2 p.m., MLBN

Boston at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., MLBN and NESN

RUGBY

NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast: 4 a.m., FS2

NRL: St. George Illawarra at Manly Warringah: 6 a.m., FS2

NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guadeloupe vs. Jamaica, Group C, Orlando, Fla.: 6:30 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Suriname vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Orlando, Fla.: 9 p.m., FS1

TBT BASKETBALL

TBT: We Are D3 vs. Team Challenge ALS, First Round, Wichita, Kan.: 7 p.m., ESPN

TBT: Ex-Pats vs. AfterShocks, First Round, Wichita, Kan.: 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Quarterfinals: 4 a.m., 6 a.m., TENNIS

X GAMES

X Games 2021: Day 3, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California: 9 p.m., ESPN

Little League Baseball

10s State Tournament, TBD at Pittsfield American, at Deming: 5:30 p.m.

11s State Tournament, Great Barrington at TBD: 5:30 p.m.

Legion Baseball

Sheffield at Agawam: 5:45 p.m.

Futures League Baseball

Pittsfield at Vermont: 7:05 p.m.

NECBL

Keene at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.

Berkshire County Golf

Wyantenuck Invitational, Round 1: 8 a.m.