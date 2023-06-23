today
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Essendon at Fremantle: 5 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 12 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 1 p.m., USA
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 3:30 p.m., USA
• NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped): 7 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Menards 250, Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, Minn.: 9 p.m., FS2
• ABB FIA Formula E: Round 12, Portland, Ore.: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
BOWLING
• PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.: 3 p.m., CBSSN
• PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Arlington, Wash.: 5 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
• Showtime Championship Main Card: Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams (Middleweights), Minneapolis: 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN
• College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.(Ump Camera): 7 p.m., ESPNU
FISHING
• SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic — Day 3, Sandestin, Fla.: 12 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• Armed Forces Cup: Championship, San Diego: 12 p.m., FS1
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.: 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.: 3 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.: 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.: 3 p.m., NBC
• Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Final Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea: 12 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England: 9 a.m., NBC
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Jacksonville, Fla.: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweights), Jacksonville, Fla.: 3 p.m., ABC
MLB BASEBALL
• Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London: 1 p.m., FOX
• Boston at Chicago White Sox: 4 p.m., NESN
• NY Mets at Philadelphia: 4 p.m., FS1
• Regional Coverage: Oakland at Toronto OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay: 4 p.m., MLBN
• Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Detroit: 7 p.m., FOX
• Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Colorado OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
• MLR: Houston at Seattle: 6 p.m., FS2
NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane: 11:55 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Group A, Chicago: 10 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.: 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.: 4 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York: 1 p.m., NBC
USFL FOOTBALL
• North Division Championship: Michigan at Pittsburgh: 8 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Indiana at Las Vegas: 9 p.m., NBATV
Sunday
AUTO RACING
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, Sumbawa, Indonesia: 8 a.m., CBSSN
• FIM MotoGP: Round 8, Assen, Netherlands (Taped): 1:30 p.m., CNBC
• IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.: 2 p.m., USA
• NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: 4 p.m., FOX
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 7 p.m., NBC
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 1: Trilogy vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Bivouac, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, Chicago: 1 p.m., CBS
BOWLING
• PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.: 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
• PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Arlington, Wash.: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
CAPE COD BASEBALL
• Harwich at Falmouth: 7 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Golden Spikes Award Show: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.: 3 p.m., ESPN
• College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (Ump Camera): 3 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.: 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.: 2 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.: 3 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
• Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London: 10 a.m., ESPN
• Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cleveland: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at Chicago White Sox: 2 p.m., NESN
• Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
• Houston at LA Dodgers: 7 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
• Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped): 9 a.m., FS1
• Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped): 11 a.m., FS1
• MLR: Old Glory DC at New York: 6 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, Group A, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 3:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Qatar, Group B, Houston: 6 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras, Group B, Houston: 8:30 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.: 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
• Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds: 12 p.m., TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
• South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham: 7 p.m., FOX
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Washington at New York: 1 p.m., ABC
• Dallas at Los Angeles: 3 p.m., ABC
YOUTH SOCCER (BOY’S)
• LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.: 11:30 a.m., ESPNU