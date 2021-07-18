Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (Game 1): 5 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., NESN
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis: 8 p.m., ESPN
Pittsburgh at Arizona OR LA Angels at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress): 11 p.m., MLBN
TBT BASKETBALL
TBT: Herd That vs. Team 23, Second Round, Charleston, W. Va.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
TBT: Best Virginia vs. D2, Second Round, Charleston, W. Va.: 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: Mifel Open, Early Rounds: 8 p.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Gdynia-WTA, Early Rounds: 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS
Little League Baseball
11s Sectional, Rutland at Great Barrington: 6 p.m.
High School Softball
Berkshire County All-Star game at Doyle: 7 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Sheffield at Westfield: 5:45 p.m.