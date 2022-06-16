Schedule subject to change/blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Essendon at St. Kilda: 5:30 a.m., FS2
AFL Premiership, Western at Greater Western Sydney: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada: 1:55 p.m., ESPNU
Formula 1, Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada: 4:55 p.m., ESPNU
NHRA, Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.: 8 p.m., FS1
CFL FOOTBALL
Winnipeg at Ottawa: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College World Series, Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., ESPN
College World Series, Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 9:30 a.m., USA
LPGA Tour, The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 4 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL 4 Main Card, Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta: 10 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
MLB Draft Combine, From San Diego: 12 p.m., MLBN St. Louis at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals: 5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at Connecticut: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Futures League
Pittsfield at Brockton: 7 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at Sanford: 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
Sheffield Seniors at East Springfield: 5:45 p.m.