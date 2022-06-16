Schedule subject to change/blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Essendon at St. Kilda: 5:30 a.m., FS2

AFL Premiership, Western at Greater Western Sydney: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

AUTO RACING

Formula 1, Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada: 1:55 p.m., ESPNU

Formula 1, Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada: 4:55 p.m., ESPNU

NHRA, Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.: 8 p.m., FS1

CFL FOOTBALL

Winnipeg at Ottawa: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College World Series, Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., ESPN

College World Series, Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 9:30 a.m., USA

LPGA Tour, The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.: 4 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PFL 4 Main Card, Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta: 10 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

MLB Draft Combine, From San Diego: 12 p.m., MLBN St. Louis at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals: 5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Seattle at Connecticut: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Futures League

Pittsfield at Brockton: 7 p.m.

NECBL

North Adams at Sanford: 6:30 p.m.

American Legion Baseball

Sheffield Seniors at East Springfield: 5:45 p.m.