Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Hawthorn at Greater Western Sydney: 11 p.m., FS2
AFL: Adelaide at Carlton: 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 12 p.m., FS1
NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: 2 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono Organics CBD 325, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 3 p.m., NBCSN
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Sports Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.: 7 p.m., FS1
Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio: 8 p.m., CBS
BOWLING
PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich.: 12 p.m., CBSSN
PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round, Allen Park, Mich.: 2 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary): 2 p.m., ESPN
College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary): 7 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles: 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga.: 1 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio: 3 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s Final, St. Louis: 4 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC, Baltimore: 8 p.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
Cleveland at Minnesota OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox: 2 p.m., MLBN
Kansas City at Texas: 4 p.m., FS1
NY Yankees at Boston: 7 p.m., FOX
Arizona at San Diego OR Oakland at San Francisco: 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Western Conference Final: Phoenix at LA Clippers, Game 4: 9:10 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
MLR: New Orleans at New England: 6 p.m., CBSSN
MLR: Austin at San Diego: 10 p.m., FS1
Premiership: Exeter vs. Harlequins, Final, Twickenham, England (Taped): 10 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA European Championship: Wales vs. Denmark, Round of 16, Amsterdam: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Austria, Round of 16, London: 2:30 p.m., ABC
MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC: 5:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Finals: 7 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.: 9 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Washington at Dallas: 1 p.m., CBS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria: 8:55 a.m., ESPN
MotoGP: The Dutch Grand Prix, TT Circuit, Assen, Netherlands: 12 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono Green 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 12 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio: 2 p.m., FOX
NASCAR Cup Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Matterley Basin, Great Britain (Taped): 5 p.m., CBSSN
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Ridge Sports Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.: 5 p.m., FS1
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Matterley Basin, Great Britain (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN
AMSOIL: Championship Off Road, Antigo, Wis. (Taped): 7 p.m., CBSSN
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Taped): 7 p.m., NBCSN
Lucas Oil: The Late Model Dirt Series — 4, Ocala, Fla. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
BOWLING
PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Final, Allen Park, Mich.: 12 p.m., CBSSN
PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Final, Allen Park, Mich.: 2 p.m., CBSSN
PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Allen Park, Mich.: 4 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Leon Lawson vs. Nathaniel Gallimore (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis: 6 p.m., FS1
PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Mario Cazares (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis: 8 p.m., FOX
CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2, Perros-Guirec to Mûr-De-Bretagne (Guerlédan), 114 miles: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio: 3 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Ga.: 3 p.m., NBC
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Olympic Trials: Women’s Final, St. Louis: 8:30 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
MLB All-Star Ballot Finalist Show: 12 p.m., MLBN
NY Yankees at Boston: 1 p.m., TBS and NESN
Oakland at San Francisco OR Arizona at San Diego: 4 p.m., MLBN
Chicago Cubs at LA Dodgers: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., TNT
PARALYMPIC
U.S. Paralympic Trials: Super Trials, Minneapolis: 1:30 p.m., NBC
RUGBY
State of Orgin: New South Wales at Queensland: 5:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA European Championship: Netherlands vs. Czech Republic, Round of 16, Budapest, Hungary: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Belgium vs. Portugal, Round of 16, Seville, Spain: 2:30 p.m., ABC
Copa América: Ecuador vs. Brazil, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil: 5 p.m., FOX
Copa América: Venezuela vs. Peru, Group B, Brasília, Brazil: 5 p.m., FOX
MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Austin FC: 8 p.m., FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.: 7 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPN
Saturday
Track and Field
MIAA All-State Championships, at Norwell High School: 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
MIAA Division III State Semifinals, Mount Greylock vs. AMSA, at Assabet Regional:
Cal Ripken State Tournament
Berkshire All-Stars vs. Hadley at Legion Field in Northbridge: 10 a.m.
Berkshire All-Stars vs. Nipmuc at Ryan Field in Northbridge: 12 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Brockton at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.
NECBL
North Shore at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
Futures League Baseball
Vermont at Pittsfield: 4:35 p.m.
Cal Ripken State Tournament
Semifinals: TBD