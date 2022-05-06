Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane: 5 a.m., FS1
• AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon: 5 a.m., FS2
• AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Carlton: 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.: 10:30 a.m., FS1
• Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami: 12:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.: 1:30 p.m., FS1
• Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami: 3:55 p.m., ESPN
• AMA Supercross: Final Round, Salt Lake City: 7:30 p.m., CNBC
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Purdue at Iowa: 12 p.m., BTN
• Florida St. at Boston College: 2 p.m., ACCN
• North Carolina at NC State: 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Auburn: 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Mississippi St.: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
• LSU at Alabama: 8:30 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at Oregon St.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.: 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.: 3 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.: 4 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.: 6 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
• Metro Atlantic Tournament: Manhattan vs. St. Bonaventure, Championship, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.: 10 a.m., ESPNU
• Duke at Notre Dame: 12 p.m., ESPN2
• America East Tournament: UMBC vs. Vermont, Championship, Burlington, Vt.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Washington: 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, College Park, Md.: 8 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
• Patriot League Tournament: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Baltimore: 2 p.m., CBSSN
• Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Denver, Championship, Denver: 2 p.m., FS2
• Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Southern Cal, Championship, Tempe, Ariz.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
• ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.: 6 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Auburn at Tennessee: 11:30 a.m., SECN
• Pittsburgh at Duke: 12 p.m., ACCN
• Cornell at Dartmouth: 12 p.m., NESNPlus
• Mississippi at Georgia: 1:30 p.m., SECN
• Northwestern at Minnesota: 3 p.m., BTN
• Arkansas at Texas A&M: 3:30 p.m., SECN
• Indiana at Nebraska: 5 p.m., BTN
• UCLA at Arizona St.: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
• NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles: 8 p.m., ESPN2
FISHING
• Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: 9 a.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England: 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.: 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.: 3 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 10:30 a.m., FS2
• Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.: 12 p.m., USA
• The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
• NLL West Quarterfinal: Philadelphia at San Diego: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Phoenix: 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
• Regional Coverage: Texas at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
• Detroit at Houston: 4 p.m., FS1
• Chicago White Sox at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN
• St. Louis at San Francisco: 7 p.m., FS1
• Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Washington at LA Angels (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
MILB Baseball
• Worcester at Toledo: 2 p.m., NESNPlus
NBA BASKETBALL
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3: 3:30 p.m., ABC
• Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABC
NHL HOCKEY
• Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3: 1 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3: 4:30 p.m., TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3: 7 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3: 9:30 p.m., TNT
RUGBY (MEN’S)
• MLR: Old Glory DC at New England: 7 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Celtic: 7 a.m., CBSSN
• Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea: 10 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., NBC
• Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool: 2:45 p.m., USA
• Liga MX Qualifier: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey: 9 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
• NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina, Final: 1 p.m., CBS
TENNIS
• Madrid-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals: 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
• Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.: 7 p.m., FOX
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Connecticut at New York: 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Dallas: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Sunday
AUTO RACING
• FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy: 10 a.m., CBSSN
• FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy: 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami: 2 p.m., ABC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.: 3:30 p.m., FS1
BOWLING
• PBA Playoffs: Semifinals, Lake Wales, Fla.: 1 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Vanderbilt at Georgia: 2 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.: 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.: 4 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE LACROSSE
• NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show: 9 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
• Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston: 12 p.m., CBSSN
• Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
• Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Piscataway, N.J.: 12 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTALL
• Florida St. at NC State: 12 p.m., ACCN
• Kentucky at South Carolina: 12 p.m., SECN
• Louisville at Notre Dame: 2 p.m., ACCN
• Missouri at Alabama: 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Penn St. at Illinois: 2:30 p.m., BTN
• UCLA at Arizona St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
• Oregon at Oregon St.: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
• Northwestern at Minnesota: 4:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England: 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.: 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.: 3 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
• Chicago White Sox at Boston: 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota: 2 p.m., MLBN
• Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress): 5 p.m., MLBN
• LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
• Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4: 3:40 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4: 8 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4: 12:30 p.m., ESPN and NESN
• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4: 4:30 p.m., TBS
• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4: 7 p.m.,TBS
• Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4: 10 p.m., TBS
RUGBY (MEN’S)
• European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester, Quarterfinal (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
• European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92, Quarterfinal (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• Premier League: Everton at Leicester City: 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City: 11:30 a.m., USA
• Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN
• MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC: 7 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
• CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: 1 a.m. (Monday), FS2
TENNIS
• Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final: 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Madrid-ATP Singles Final: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
• Houston vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.: 3 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Washington at Minnesota: 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Seattle at Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN2