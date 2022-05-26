Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
• Zamalek vs. F.A.P, Third-Place Game, Kigali, Rwanda: 12 p.m., NBATV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane: 11:30 p.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Formula 1: Practice, Monaco Circuit, Monaco: 10:55 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.: 1:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.: 3:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.: 6 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.: 8:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.: 10 a.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., BTN
• Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.: 4 p.m., SECN
• Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.: 6 p.m., BTN
• Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Fourth Round, Hoover, Ala.: 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 9:45 p.m., PAC-12N
• Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Omaha, Neb.: 10 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
• NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Baltimore: 3 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Baltimore: 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Mississippi St., Starkville Super Regional, Game 1: 12 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Florida at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 1: 2 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: UCF at Oklahoma, Norman Super Regional, Game 1: 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Arizona St., Tempe Super Regional, Game 1: 8 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, Stillwater Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.: 9 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Duke at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1: 11 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• DP World Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Benton Harbor, Mich.: 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas: 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Day 3, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
• Baltimore at Boston: 7 p.m., Apple TV
NBA BASKETBALL
• Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 6: 8:40 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
• Western Conference Semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, Game 6: 8 p.m., TNT
RUGBY (MEN’S)
• NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane: 5:50 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
• NWSL: Washington at Orlando: 7 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Paris: 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Dallas at Connecticut: 1 p.m., NESN
Futures League
• Norwich at Pittsfield: 6:35 p.m.
High School Baseball
• Athol at Drury: 4 p.m.
High School Softball
• Central at Mount Everett: 4 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
• Belchertown at Mount Greylock girls: 5 p.m.