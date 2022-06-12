Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 12 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 3 p.m., EPSN2

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 6 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 9 p.m., ESPN2

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Under-18 World Championship, TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Madison, Wis.: 8:30 p.m., NHLN

MLB BASEBALL

Houston at Texas: 8 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

NBA Finals, Boston at Golden State, Game 5: 9 p.m., ABC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Nations League Stage, Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan: 9:50 a.m., FS2

UEFA Nations League Stage, Azerbaijan vs. Belarus, Group K, Baku, Azerbaijan: 11:50 a.m., FS2

FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Australia vs. Peru, Playoff Final, Al Rayyan, Qatar: 2 p.m., FS1

UEFA Nations League Stage, Denmark vs. Austria, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark: 2:30 p.m., FS2

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, Team Orange vs. Team Gold, San Diego: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited, Team Blue vs. Team Gold, San Diego: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS

London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS