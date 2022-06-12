Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 12 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 3 p.m., EPSN2
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 6 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 9 p.m., ESPN2
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
Under-18 World Championship, TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Madison, Wis.: 8:30 p.m., NHLN
MLB BASEBALL
Houston at Texas: 8 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA Finals, Boston at Golden State, Game 5: 9 p.m., ABC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Nations League Stage, Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan: 9:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA Nations League Stage, Azerbaijan vs. Belarus, Group K, Baku, Azerbaijan: 11:50 a.m., FS2
FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Australia vs. Peru, Playoff Final, Al Rayyan, Qatar: 2 p.m., FS1
UEFA Nations League Stage, Denmark vs. Austria, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark: 2:30 p.m., FS2
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Team Orange vs. Team Gold, San Diego: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited, Team Blue vs. Team Gold, San Diego: 8:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS