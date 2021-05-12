On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

College Baseball

Missouri at Mississippi State: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

College Soccer (Women's)

NCAA College Cup, Virginia vs. Florida State, Semifinal: 6 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA College Cup, Santa Clara vs. North Carolina: 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

College Softball

ACC Tournament, Georgia Tech vs. Clemson, Quarterfinal: 11 a.m., ACCN

SEC Tournament, Mississippi State vs. Florida: Noon, SECN

ACC Tournament, Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech, Quarterfinal: 1:30 p.m., ACCN

SEC Tournament, South Carolina/LSU winner vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal: 2:35 p.m., SECN

ACC Tournament, North Carolina/NC State winner vs. Florida State, Quarterfinal: 5 p.m., ACCN

SEC Tournament, Tennessee/Texas A&M winner vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal: 5:10 p.m., SECN

ACC Tournament, Louisville vs. Duke, Quarterfinal: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

SEC Tournament, Kentucky/Georgia winner vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal: 7:45 p.m., SECN

Washington at Stanford: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

UCLA at Arizona: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

Golf

EPGA Tour, The Betfred British Masters, Second Round: 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round: 3:30 p.m., GOLF

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

Major League Baseball

Toronto at Atlanta: Noon, MLBN

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox (in progresss): 3:30 p.m., MLBN

Oakland at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

NY Yankees at Tampa Bay: 7 p.m., MLBN

Cleveand at Seattle: 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA

Phiadelphia at Miami: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Portland at Phoenix: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL

Minnesota at St. Louis: 8 p.m., NHLN

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League, Everton at Aston Villa: 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga DFB Pokal, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund, Final: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Premier League, Liverpool at Manchester United: 3:10 p.m., NBCSN

Tennis

Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 4 a.m., TENNIS

Rome-ATP/WTA Eary Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman