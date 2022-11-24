Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.: 11 a.m., ESPN2
Jackson St. at Indiana: 12:30 p.m., BTN
Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Texas A&M at DePaul: 1 p.m.,
ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.: 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., ESPN2
Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Detroit Mercy at Washington St.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 5:30 p.m., ESPN
ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.: 5:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia: 6 p.m., ACCN
Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech: 8 p.m., ACCN
ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 9 p.m., ESPNEWS
Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.: 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas: 10 p.m., ESPN2
Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 11:30 p.m., ESPN
Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 12 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla.: 11 a.m., FS2
Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Colorado at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN
Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tulane at Cincinnati: 12 p.m., ABC
Utah St. at Boise St.: 12 p.m., CBS
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Baylor at Texas: 12 p.m., ESPN
Toledo at W. Michigan: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona St. at Arizona: 12 p.m., 3 p.m., FS1
NC State at North Carolina: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Arkansas at Missouri: 3:30 p.m., CBS
New Mexico at Colorado St.: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Nebraska at Iowa: 4 p.m., BTN
UCLA at California: 4:30 p.m., FOX
Florida at Florida St.: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Wyoming at Fresno St.: 10 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Dartmouth vs. Quinnipiac: 9 a.m., NESN
UMass vs. UMass Lowell: 2 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Wisconsin at Nebraska: 8 p.m., BTN
California at Stanford: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
UCLA at Southern Cal: 11 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa: 5 a.m., GOLF
LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women’s Open, Second Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain: 10 a.m., GOLF
DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia: 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
NBA BASKETBALL
New Orleans at Memphis: 8 p.m., NBATV
Sacramento at Boston: 8 p.m., NBCSB
Denver at LA Clippers: 10:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Carolina at Boston: 1 p.m., NHLN
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia: 5:30 p.m., TNT
St. Louis at Tampa Bay: 8 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (MEN’S)
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar: 5 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, Doha, Qatar: 8 a.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar: 11 a.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar: 2 p.m., FOX
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
TENNIS
Davis Cup Semifinal: 10 a.m., TENNIS