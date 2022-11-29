Opening statements set for Monday in trial of three accused of murder in connection with Asiyanna Jones homicide

PITTSFIELD — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of three people accused of murder in the fatal 2017 shooting of Asiyanna Jones.

After that, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office will present evidence prosecutors hope will prove that Gary Linen, Carey Pilot and Elizabeth Perez played roles in a gunfight on Dewey Avenue on Oct. 2, 2017, when Jones was struck in the head by a bullet, and died hours later.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

On Tuesday, their defense attorneys and the prosecutors on the case, special Assistant District Attorney Brett Vottero and Assistant District Attorney Joseph Yorlano, continued the process of selecting a jury with presiding Judge John Agostini.

Five additional jurors were empaneled, bringing the total number of jurors selected to 12 The parties are set to return to court to continue jury selection on Wednesday.

Four more jurors are expected to be selected, which would allow for a panel of a dozen deliberating jurors and four alternates.

The people that were selected to serve on the jury were instructed to return to Berkshire District Court on Monday, when opening statements will begin.

The gunfire happened after the three defendants fought on Cherry Street in Pittsfield, according to law enforcement officials. Prosecutors have said Linen and Perez beat Pilot during the altercation.

Pilot is accused of fired at Linen first. Prosecutors have said that Linen was seen firing a gunshot that may have been the one that struck Jones, mortally injuring her. Police said Jones was not believed to have been the target of the shooting.

Linen is represented by Kelly Auer and Marissa Elkins. Pilot is represented by Lee Diane Flournoy and John MacLachlan. Perez is represented by John Amabile.