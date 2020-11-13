To watch news or not to watch news, that is the question. Before the election it was easy to hit the off button to avoid the incessant political ads, as well as the over-analyzed and often over-blown campaign rhetoric which comprised half of the evening network news broadcasts. After reporting a few minutes of local news and the weather forecast, the TV either went dark or was switched to alternative programming until it was time for an hour of quiz shows. RIP Alex Trebek.
Just when we were looking forward to more varied and informative programming, the clown circus has recommenced, sending us running into the arms of Alexa and anything but news. Thank goodness for “The Holiday Baking Championship”, “The British Baking Show”, and “Roadkill” — a new British drama with political overtones. We can’t take more than two hours of baking shows because we get the urge to go online and order a couple dozen fruitcakes and a gross of heavily-decorated Christmas cookies. It is fun to watch people struggle with new recipes or be forced to add a mystery ingredient to a dessert which is ready to go into the oven; but adding holiday spices and fresh mango to a Key Lime pie is a real recipe for disaster.
Always fans of British programs, we viewed the entire series of “Inspector Morse” again in October. Now, we feel the need to test-view some modern mysteries. “Wild Bill” is a real hoot. An American police chief crosses the pond to lead the constabulary of East Lincolnshire, and rebuild his relationship with his teenage daughter. We just finished watching season one, and sadly learned there is no season two. Perhaps Rob Lowe had other commitments. Martin Freeman, who was Dr. Watson to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes, stars in a show called, “A Confession”, based on a true crime. Lots of twists and turns in this one.
We have also sampled: “Hinterland”, “Broadchurch”, “Shetland”, “Unforgotten”, and a new mystery called, “McDonald and Dodds”. Luckily, there are many more series available, so our crime-laden, winter viewing seems assured.
Of course, there are always the detective stalwarts, like Hercule Poirot; Agatha Christie novels are consistently ripe for remakes. Unfortunately, if David Suchet is not the Poirot, I don’t want to watch it. Police procedurals are a personal favorite of mine, and if you can throw in a little humor, that’s my cup of tea. The longstanding series “New Tricks”, with a bunch of grumpy retired cops working for a career-driven female superintendent, is tea with jaffa cakes on the side.
The neat thing about British television is the casting. The victim of a murder in one series shows up next week as a murderer in another program, followed by the role of a butler in the third.
British mysteries are also a staple of eBooks. Kindle 99 cent specials are popular because I can read two dozen titles for the price of a new hardcover book, and I don’t have to increase my shelf space. David Pearson in a current favorite author as well as John Dean.
Wholly considered, at this point it time, give me fiction over fact — and especially over fake news and malicious ranting and raving. Let me crawl into the cave of make-believe until at least late January. I often think that hibernating animals are smarter than we two-legged mammals. Not only do they wake refreshed after a few months of magnificent slumbering isolation, they avoid slippery roads, shoveling snow, and spiteful charlatans with spineless sycophants who seem incapable of an honorable word or deed.