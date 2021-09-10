I was in Manhattan on 9/11, training a client at 57th and Lexington, when the first plane hit.
We assumed it was a prop plane and didn’t think too much of it — surely, an accident. When the second one hit 17 minutes later, we knew it wasn’t.
Everyone at the gym gathered around the TV in the juice bar; some of us went up to the roof of the building, where we saw the smoke above lower Manhattan.
I walked to my apartment on 68th and 1st, dazed. Everyone else on the street had the same expression. My landline wasn’t working. My cellphone wasn’t, either. I was, however, able to get word out to family and friends via email that I was fine.
Others I knew weren’t so lucky, though. I didn’t know that yet. The “missing” posters went up almost immediately, and I saw hundreds of them on lampposts and bus shelters in the days and weeks that followed.
Like everyone else, I watched the images on TV over and over, not believing what I was seeing. Unlike so many others, who weren’t in New York on that day, every time I went outside, the acrid air hit my nostrils. It reminded me of the smell on the firing range, when I was in the Israeli Army, but worse. I was used to terrorism from living in Israel, but nothing like this.
Fast-forward to the height of the coronavirus pandemic death toll, when we heard about a 9/11 every day. Here’s the sad difference. New York came together on 9/11. The country came together. We united against a common enemy. The enemy now is us and, all too soon, we’ll be back to 9/11 every day.
— Avi Dresner, Pittsfield
Photo credit: A wall displays posters of missing people from the September 11 terrorist attacks on Sept. 21, 2001.(AP Photo/David Karp)