On 9/11, I remember well that I was in the Parsonage on the Green bed-and-breakfast in Lee that my husband and I owned. Our daughter, Sheila Mahony, had been married to Bill Lambert on Sept. 1, 2001, at the First Congregational Church of Lee, adjacent to our B&B. After their reception at Cranwell, they flew to Italy for their honeymoon.
One of the groomsmen in the wedding was Brad Vadas, a childhood friend of our son-in-law who grew up in Weston, Conn., and whose office was in one of the twin towers in Manhattan that was destroyed. At the memorial service for Brad, we learned that he had called his father and said he didn't think he would make it out. Sheila and Bill's flight from Italy to home was delayed for several days because of 9/11.
Sheila and Bill's wedding anniversary each year is not only a celebration of their love for each other and their love for their two teenage daughters, but always a reminder of the death of Brad Vadas.
— Barbara A. Mahony, Pittsfield