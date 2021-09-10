I was working at the Berkshire Farm Center in Canaan, N.Y. All of the classrooms had a television. Everyone was glued while it was happening. Some young students had relatives connected to this tragedy and were moved to guidance.
As I watched in tenseness, I asked what was going on, and I’ll never forget the reply: “The second World Trade tower is going down.” I watched with grief; I felt numb. There was nothing I could do.
After that, I went home and I changed my television set to a smaller one. I didn’t want the news media and that current event to keep upsetting me in my own home. I went back to a 13-inch TV, used it like a radio — it kept media at a distance and it didn’t overwhelm me.
I think it takes time to recover and especially digest this horrific event that took place. The magnitude of it was unheard of. I thought if this was my father dying in such a terrorist event, I would grieve forever. I felt for all the families who lost someone they loved.
— Barbara Arpante, Pittsfield
Photo credit: The south tower of the World Trade Center, left, begins to collapse after a terrorist attack on the landmark buildings in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova)