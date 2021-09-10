I was a sophomore in college at the University of Southern Maine, and it was a standard Tuesday morning routine for me for about 10 minutes, until everything changed.
Getting logged on to my PC in my dorm, I had CNN as the homepage at the current time. The first thing I saw was a picture of the aftermath of the first plane attack on the towers. The smoke billowing out of the side of the tower at the time, to me, looked like just a very unfortunate accident.
How the TV got turned on and how all of us in the dorm came to realize what was really going on is still a blur. Everything seemed to stop. Was that another plane that just hit the other tower? Is this for real? What, the Pentagon was hit? Hijackers, what? How many more are out there?
All classes were canceled. TVs were brought out to all campus areas, phone lines were jammed. People were scared. People were crying. People were bewildered at it all. Will the government now implement a draft for this war that just blossomed in front of us? Will I be drafted? How did this happen?
Chaos among the multiple levels of disbelief and frustration coated our daily existence for a long time after. To this day, it still does.
— Benjamin Wood, Pittsfield