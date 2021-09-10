I was about to step onto the PATH train at the Grove Street station in Jersey City, to go to work in Manhattan, when I noticed that one of the World Trade Center towers was on fire. The enormity of what I’d just seen didn’t register until I got off the train at Christopher Street and Hudson a few minutes later. By then, the second plane had flown into the south tower and I knew it was not a coincidence. There were ashes and paper fragments flying in the air.
When I walked to work at 12th Street and University Place, I witnessed one of the towers collapsing. My husband was in Moldova, editing a film, and was trying to reach me, but telephone lines were tied up. My co-workers conferred, and we all decided to end our workday.
I couldn’t get back to Jersey City because trains weren’t running and the whole lower west side of Manhattan was inaccessible. I went to a friend’s apartment on Leroy Street and waited it out. She was a nurse, and I went with her to St. Vincent’s Hospital on Greenwich Avenue because we’d heard that any injured people would be brought there and she thought she might be of use. We waited outside the hospital for about an hour, but no ambulances arrived. Plenty of deaths, but almost no survivable injuries.
Still no PATH trains running. I was worried because I’d started a crockpot dish to cook in Jersey City before I’d left for work that morning. Finally, around 9 p.m., trains started running again and I was able to get home and found dinner ready, but I couldn’t eat it.
Sept. 11 remains a grim memory which made me realize truly that there were people in the world who hated me.
— Bette Craig, Williamstown