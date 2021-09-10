On Sept. 11, 2001, I woke up at 6 a.m. Mountain time, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. I was in the midst of a move from Ohio to graduate school in Seattle.
My father had accompanied me on the drive, and shortly before 7 a.m. we got a call from my mother. A plane had struck the World Trade Center. I laughed, not because I thought that it was funny, but I thought it was quixotic. I quipped that a bomber had struck the Empire State Building enshrouded in fog in the 1940s.
We continued on our route, listening to CDs of show tunes. Upon arriving in Seattle, there was an enormous flag unfurled over the Space Needle. It was odd; I had spent a fair degree of time in Seattle over the course of the last year, having made several trips, and had never seen this before.
Upon our arrival, we came to the apartment I was renting; we had no services, and continued to listen to show tunes as we ran errands about town. We purchased the sundries necessary to set up house, and several days later we made a run to a department store.
They had the usual assembly of televisions on display, and they were playing the collapse. It was the first time I had seen it. I naturally assumed that it was an action movie, but the detail was simply unbelievable.
I asked an employee what movie it was. They looked at me as though I had lost my mind. They told me what had happened, and I openly wept. I’d had a 36-hour reprieve from the grief the country had been dealing with all the while.
— Brian W. Barnett, Glendale