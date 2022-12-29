Donald Morrison: 2022 was a very good year

Now is the moment when pundits like me look back, stroke our beards and reflect on what kind of year it has been. This time our task seems unusually easy.
Clearly, 2022 was a horror show. Russia invaded Ukraine. A sitting president fired up a mob of lawyers and other miscreants to try overturning a U.S. election. Inflation ate our lunch, and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes took what was left. Mass shootings and climate-related disasters proliferated. Digital currencies collapsed.
And for the 13th straight year, the Yankees didn’t make it into the World Series, which is a crippling tragedy for some people.
But look closer and you’ll see — as documented by Future Crunch, the Progress Network and other professional observers — that 2022 brought a bumper crop of good news. For instance:
- Despite the headlines about gun deaths, most kinds of violent crime in the U.S. continued to decline.
- Congress passed the most significant firearms safety measure in three decades. Meanwhile, more than 40 states strengthened their own gun laws.
- Congress also gave us the country’s most comprehensive climate bill in history, with substantial funding for clean energy and other good things.
- The United Nations General Assembly declared that access to a healthy and sustainable environment is a universal human right.
- Rates of leading tropical diseases declined, thanks to continued public health efforts.
- New vaccines were introduced to fight two of those maladies — malaria and dengue fever — as well as cervical cancer.
- Researchers also unveiled a blockbuster drug that slows the advance of Alzheimer’s disease.
- Worldwide deaths from AIDS declined, and child mortality hit its lowest level ever.
- The percentage of smokers in the world dropped for the first time in decades, nowhere more sharply than in the U.S.
- Though reproductive rights suffered setbacks in the U.S., they advanced in more than half a dozen other countries.
- Income inequality declined in America as the poorest 50 percent of us became relatively richer, thanks largely to pandemic aid and higher wages.
- Amid that bounty, the percentage of American children living in poverty fell by half.
- The number of stray dogs euthanized in the U.S hit a record low, as animal rescue efforts accelerated, adoptions surged and, I would assert, many of us rediscovered our humanity.
- Speaking of which, Poland welcomed 2 million Ukrainian refugees, with a blend of speed and generosity that should serve as an example for the world.
- In the end, the U.S. election was not overturned, and many of the alleged perpetrators are now facing justice. American democracy may have been on the ropes in 2022, but it’s still standing.
Nonetheless, a word of caution. The idea that human progress is inevitable has been around since the mid-19th century, when theorists like Britain’s Herbert Spencer and France’s Nicolas de Condorcet noted the advances being made in science and concluded that social improvements would inevitably follow.
Alas, events of the 20th century — a pageant of war, oppression, genocide and authoritarian rule — have pretty much demolished that notion. More recently, the specters of climate change, perpetual pandemics and runaway technology have made dystopia a leading genre for young adult fiction, mainstream cinema, thoughtful journalism and cautious public policy.
And yet. Neurologists say that human beings are hard-wired for optimism. A brain region called the rostral anterior cingulate cortex lights up on MRI scans when we think about hopes and aspirations.
Pragmatists would certainly agree, since optimism works. Those who, as Monty Python put it, always look on the bright side of life are more likely to overcome obstacles and recover from setbacks. Their health outcomes and investment decisions more successful. They handle stress better.
So, as we face the uncertainties that cloud the next 12 months, it pays to be optimistic — if only because that’s the sole way we can have the strength to survive, bounce back, make things better than they were in 2022.
Indeed, if we try hard enough in 2023, look past our defeats and build on our successes, it could be a very good year. Even for the Yankees.