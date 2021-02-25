Most of us have entered 2021 with a great deal of hope for the future and some relief that 2020 is over.
For some, these feelings of hope are tentative in nature. Yes, 2020 has ended, but many of the situations and trials that we have faced are ongoing, and the ones we have survived have lingering impacts on all of us.
At the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, we hold a value of optimism for what can be done when our community works together for the betterment of all our neighbors. We are realists, however, and aware that uncertain challenges lie ahead, so we choose to lean into these challenges with hope for bringing out the best in the community and ourselves. With this in mind, this is a time for us to strategize and imagine what we can work to accomplish in the coming year.
NbCC has been serving the Northern Berkshire community for 35 years, leading the way in convening and connecting members of our community, as well as providing access to the supports needed to empower our neighbors to see their own skills and attributes that make them valued members of our communities. Within this work, we have learned much about what true accessibility and equity are and, at times, the missteps that have led to the inequities faced by our neighbors. While bearing witness to the institutions and organizations that are reckoning with these issues, we have an opportunity to face our own systems and work with intentionality and forward motion to change and become the standard that each of our mission statements promises to our communities.
This has never been truer for nbCC than now. As our team watched the events of 2020 unfold, oftentimes at the forefront of supporting our community, we knew that we had to do something. We watched, waited and listened to hear what we could do. What we heard was the ask to convene, share and envision a better community through collective action. We knew that our history of providing connections through convening public forums, providing our neighbors with the opportunity to meet and discuss issues that are most important to them, would be something. Yet, we also recognized our own limitations at facilitating conversations about race, equity and inclusion; we didn’t want to be perceived as a group talking about, but not meaningfully addressing, these issues. We needed help.
Through conversation and collaboration with our partner, Stacy Parsons at North Adams Public Schools, we accessed Department of Justice technical assistance in the form of the City-Site Problem Identification and Resolution of Issues Together (City-SPIRIT) model to bring these needed resources to north Berkshire. The City-SPIRIT model provides communities with a roadmap to bring diverse groups together to improve communication, relationships and community climate. The purpose of the model is to empower local communities to solve local issues develop problem-solving and decision-making; and build trust, understanding and partnerships within the community.
NbCC knows that many community members are engaged in working toward equity, inclusion and justice in North County through a number of new and long-established groups. The Northern Berkshire City-SPIRIT initiative is not an attempt to duplicate or overshadow the important work that these groups are accomplishing, but to bring stakeholders from the community and from these grassroots groups together in order to join forces, work collaboratively and benefit collectively from everyone’s individual insights. We are stronger together, after all.
To that end, in early summer of 2020, several dozen community members came together across sectors to form a Northern Berkshire City-SPIRIT working group, including individuals from local educational institutions, faith communities, nonprofits and activist circles. This work continues now, with the eventual goal of bringing the community together for in-person forums — hopefully this summer — about where we are as a community in our work to address the issues and concerns related to race, equity and inclusion throughout North County.
Of course, planning events in a pandemic is a moving target. And we recognize that many feel, rightfully, that conversations of this nature can’t happen soon enough. The reasoning, however, for waiting until we can safely gather is twofold. These are tough conversations that we believe deserve to be held in person, not depersonalized via Zoom. Furthermore, there are equity issues: We want to make sure that everyone in the community who wants to join is able to — not just those with stable internet and smartphones. The planning of these conversations will include intentional work to decrease barriers for our community members, i.e., brainstorming ways to provide transportation, child care, interpreter services and more.
While we wait for the time to gather in person, we know that the network here in North County is strengthening and spreading. The network has been doing the work and is committed to keep doing the work. This is what gives us hope for the future and strengthens our resilience to keep moving forward to a better tomorrow for everyone.