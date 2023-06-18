Editor’s Note: Tess Lundberg wrote this in response to an Eagle call to readers to share what made or makes their dad special in honor of Father’s Day.
My father was a civil engineer by trade.
A man of strict logic and relentless precision, he assumed that the rest of the world operated on the same wavelength.
When he taught me how to ride a two-wheel bike he didn’t tell me how to apply the brakes. My maiden voyage ended when I crashed into the neighbor’s house.
When he taught me how to use the lawnmower he also skipped over the how-to-stop part. That lesson ended when I crashed into the maple tree next to the driveway.
When it came time to teach me how to drive a car, I think he finally figured out that I didn’t operate on the same set of rules as he did, so he better tell me how to stop before he told me how to go.
At the end of his life, Alzheimers took his ability to think rationally, to gauge potential consequences of his actions. Rules once rigid became fluid. We would play poker, and the cards he was holding always seemed to be the winning hand. That was OK with me, to this day I still don’t know the rules of poker.
My dad was not emotionally eloquent.
I never recall him saying that he loved me. I am sure that I disappointed him in many ways. I was not girly enough. I was not skinny enough. I did not smile enough. But he managed to teach me some important lessons. I can spackle sheetrock with the best of them. I can read a map. I can drive a car in snow without all-wheel drive or snow tires. I can stand on my own two feet and not expect a handout or a pat on the head.
I may be forever haunted by the look in my father’s eyes the night before he died. Maybe nurses and doctors see this all the time, but I had never seen it before. His eyes were open but unfocused. It was as if he was in between this world and whatever the next one is. It was unsettling, disturbing. I left, knowing in my heart that I was never going to speak with him again. I left and cried like a lost little girl. When the telephone rang at 4:15 the next morning I knew he was dead before I picked up the receiver. I knew that I would have to go to my mother’s house and tell her that her husband was gone. They had been married for 67 years. I never once saw them have an argument. I never once heard one criticize the other.
My father liked golf, cigars and highballs. He was a good dancer. He had a sharp eye for a lie. He could drive a hard bargain. He had integrity. He gave the appearance of being stern. And yet, he once, under cover of darkness, used road line paint to inscribe “BOB IS 40” on the road in front of a friend’s house in honor of the guy’s birthday. Road line paint. It took years for that message to get worn off.
Those of you that never met him may see, from this description, a lot of him in me. I would take that as a fine compliment.
“We never get over our fathers, and we’re not required to.”
— Irish Proverb