April 15 is traditionally tax day in America. It is also a day to consider who pays taxes, who doesn’t and why.
We often hear about Amazon, a $1.5 trillion-dollar company, paying zero federal taxes. But unfair evasion comes in many forms.
Construction workers bear a particularly heavy burden related to wage theft. That’s why members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters are participating in Tax Fraud Days of Action in hundreds of locations this week. As many as 2.41 million construction workers in the United States — about 20 percent — are paid in cash off the books or are misclassified as so-called independent contractors. Estimates indicate this led to federal and state tax losses of $8.4 billion a year.
We are not immune to these thefts in the construction industry here in Massachusetts. Last September, Attorney General Maura Healy announced that her Fair Labor Division sought $2.5 million in restitution and penalties against construction employers for wage theft against more than 500 workers. In one case in Western Massachusetts, the Attorney General’s office sought $1 million in restitution and fines from a Chicopee firm for underpaying carpenters. Those wage violations meant impacted carpenters had a harder time paying rent or mortgages and putting food on the table for themselves and their families.
The Attorney General’s Fair Labor Division proactively created a multilingual Construction Site Field Team to educate employers and workers about employer responsibilities related to wages and workers compensation insurance under the state’s wage laws.
One way wage theft happens is by deliberately misclassifying construction workers as independent contractors. It’s an unjust way to reduce labor costs and it comes at the expense of workers and our communities. Construction is one of the more dangerous industries, where every worksite is temporary, and the cumulative physical toll of heavy work shortens careers. Misclassified workers are not covered by workers’ compensation insurance, cannot collect unemployment and have no contributions made toward their retirement. For middle-class workers such “off-the-books,” “tax-free arrangements” can be disastrous.
Misclassification and wage theft in the construction industry often go hand-in-hand. According to the AFL-CIO, nearly $1 billion in wages are stolen from workers in Massachusetts each year by employers that don’t pay overtime or simply don’t pay workers what the were promised and owed. Less than 1 percent of this money is ever recovered. That’s $373 million lost in GDP, 2,430 lost jobs and $100 million in lost tax revenue.
Part of the problem is lax enforcement by the U.S. Department of Labor and a rollback of worker protections at the federal level. That’s according to a 2019 study by Harvard Law School’s Mark Erlich and Terri Gerstein. Without strong federal enforcement, states need to fill the void to make sure workers are paid fairly and insured properly. Massachusetts can do that by collaborating with community organizations, unions, employer associations, businesses and workers’ centers.
A study about to be released by the Institute for Construction Economic Research and University of Massachusetts Labor Studies Center will provide more updated statistics specific to Massachusetts, but early indications are that the results will be bad news for state funding and honest contractors trying to operate in a competitive bid industry.
For years, labor brokers and dishonest companies have hidden behind layers of subcontractors to facilitate their schemes. Construction managers and general contractors who benefit from lower bid prices have little reason to find out how the corners are cut.
A common-sense solution is being considered in our Legislature: SD 774/HD 967. The bill would provide “lead contractors” with notice when their subcontractors fail to obey the law and allow them an opportunity to ensure that wage issues are corrected. It would allow the Attorney General’s Office to bring civil wage cases directly to court and clarify criminal penalties for law-breaking subcontractors, but not lead contractors. It would also allow the attorney general to make use of “stop-work orders” while giving plenty of opportunities to correct violations.
There are so many construction companies that do the right thing. They create good-paying jobs, follow the law and remain part of the foundation of a strong middle class. Unfortunately, for others in the industry, tax and insurance laws have become meaningless and the responsibility to pay workers for their labor is considered optional.
We should all work for basic fairness and justice for our workers. Tax Day is a moment to think about how we create equal treatment in our community, our Commonwealth and in our country.