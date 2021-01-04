When you arrive to the door, you leave all the worries behind you.
Your concerns about the pandemic, the rising costs of food and supplies, the unknown of the “quarantine,” the concern that you, too, will become one of the “positives,” the fear that you could be asymptomatic — carrying the virus and making someone else sick — you push it all aside.
You smile, opening the door prepared to gown up in your full PPE. The people inside — that’s why you’re there. That’s why you do it. They need you. Your team needs you. Now more than ever, you all need each other.
The staff inside are so glad to see you. So appreciative you’ve come to offer them a rest, a bit of a reprieve. The staff on shift have been working almost around the clock for days. They are exhausted. Yet they don’t give in or give up. They keep going. They keep caring.
Individuals hear a newcomer and reach out, sometimes from their rooms in isolation, but they, to,o are excited for a new face. To them it’s a change of scenery — likely the only change of scenery they will get until the quarantine is over. Working in a quarantine is tough. Living in a quarantine is even harder. You just have to make the best of it.
It doesn’t matter that the windows are all cracked open in winter for better circulation because the gown adds enough heat to keep you sweating as you work. The N95 mask sucks itself to your face, digging into the bridge of your nose and cuts into the back of your ears, but it doesn’t matter because it keeps you and everyone else safe. The face shield fogs up and you have to deal with it.
But so what? You won’t let it stop you from getting the job done. Gloves on, gloves off. Sanitizing and washing your hands within an inch of their lives.
Why, you ask? Why do it? Because we are all in this together and together we are stronger. Darwin was wrong: It is not about survival of the fittest but the survival of the whole. You are a lifesaver. You are a hero. You are hope.
Despite the challenges of quarantine you find a way to bring laughter and joy to the home. You care for the individuals, closely monitoring their vital signs and administering vital medications.
At meal times you become the chef and cook up some amazing dishes matched to each individual’s diet, taking special care to come up with a tasty dessert here and there to help lift individual’s spirits. You are the cleaner, TV repairman and maintenance.
You assist with phone calls with family reassuring them and individuals that everything will be OK, and there are online meetings with programs and activities so individuals can see their friends.
You strengthen your bond with each individual as the world has slowed down making these one-on-one interactions critical as people just long to be around other people. The phone and the computer have become your lifeline to the outside world. You set up games and arts-and-crafts projects to help pass the time looking to be creative with what you have on hand.
In the end, on the first day off quarantine, you think in amazement — we did it!
You celebrate that everyone is alive and well. Your co-workers are returning from being out and you feel grateful that the team is back, and appreciative that everything for now can return to business as usual — which, since the pandemic, is anything but.