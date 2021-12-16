Elected district attorneys have unique power in the criminal legal system and our democracy. With that power comes great responsibility. The people that I serve elected me to do more than win at all costs in an adversarial legal system. The role of elected district attorney as a “minister of justice” calls on my office to exercise our discretion wisely and in the public interest.

Prosecutors have the discretion to use our positions to hold people accountable, to stand up for victims and to extend mercy. As with any exercise of power, integrity is defined as much by the moments you choose not to use it as the moments you do.

The role of district attorney as a minister of justice requires my office to assess each case by considering what risk an individual poses to public safety, what is just in light of community values, the needs of victims and the character of the accused as we seek outcomes that best serve these varied needs. My office is particularly mindful of the devastating impact a history of systemic bias has had on marginalized communities here in Berkshire County when we assess and determine outcomes in our cases.

When I began defending criminal cases here in Massachusetts, I was shocked by how a disproportionately large share of the Berkshire County population was completely left behind. My clients suffered deeply from the impacts of trauma, fear and shame that comes from the inability to pay for life’s necessities, untreated and undiagnosed mental illness and the corresponding ballooning epidemic of substance use disorder. Not only was the court process completely ill-equipped to create a social safety net for my clients, it actually perpetuated a harmful cycle. The shame and stigma that my clients felt while being hauled in front of the court was hard to bear. My clients were defendants one day and victims the next in a system that was equally unkind to both.

I ran for district attorney with the determination to change this narrative. Under my leadership, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office strives to minimize the harm that the criminal legal system can cause to victims, the community and defendants.

One of my top priorities as district attorney has been to protect public safety by focusing prosecution and law enforcement resources on predatory people who commit violent crime. One of the accomplishments that I am most proud of is the collaboration of my office with local and state law enforcement to combat gender-based violence. I use the considerable power of the District Attorney’s Office to make a strong statement that violence against women and girls is a crime and as a powerful tool to shift culture. Conversely, my office has extended mercy to thousands of people in Berkshire County who have been charged with low-level, nonviolent offenses in support of my pledge to decriminalize poverty, mental illness and substance use disorder.

In certain classes of cases, the way that my office uses its discretion presents little controversy. The community feels vindicated by prosecuting the murderers, rapists and serial domestic abusers who have preyed upon the innocent. Most of the cases that come before my office, however, require prosecutors to make more nuanced decisions.

State drops charge against man accused of threatening food delivery driver with a knife The state this month dropped a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon against John F. Lindley, 76, who was accused of brandishing a knife at and threatened to kill the family of a DoorDash delivery driver.

The Berkshire Eagle highlighted this important responsibility of prosecutors when it reported that my office dismissed charges against a 76-year-old man who had no prior criminal record. What was not reported was the totality of the circumstances that give context for our decision to decline prosecution. The charged individual served honorably in Vietnam and was awarded medals including the Combat Veterans and National Defense Award. This veteran is now homebound, blind and suffers from PTSD resulting from his service as well as the devastating health effects of exposure to Agent Orange.

One night, he became involved in a verbal confrontation with a person who was delivering food to his apartment building. The delivery person believed that he had a knife and was terrified. Police responded, and even though they did not find a knife and the victim was unable to describe the knife, the man was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The responding officers did the right thing by diffusing an emotional situation and filing charges based on probable cause. Prosecutors have a much different responsibility from the police. The antiquated notion that a prosecutor’s job is solely to seek convictions regardless of the cost runs completely counter to why our state has elected district attorneys. As ministers of justice for the people, our analysis in pursuing prosecutions goes beyond merely matching up alleged conduct to the elements laid out in the thousands of criminal statutes on the books and pursuing all charges where there is probable cause to do so.

My office reserves the severe punishment of incarceration for those who truly deserve it and pose risks to public safety. We utilize diversion programs and approve resolutions that include community-based rehabilitation programs when doing so is consistent with promoting the health and well-being of the community. We remove the criminal justice process from the picture completely when the system will cause more harm than good.

This strategy is not a hunch or a pilot program subject to evaluation. The Natural Bureau of Economic Research tested this approach and found that defendants who are not prosecuted for misdemeanors are 58 percent less likely to face an additional complaint in the next two years than those who do. The study found that local crime rates declined when prosecutors dismissed low-level crimes outright.

Our prosecution strategy is not just smart. It can literally be lifesaving when misdemeanor cases arise due to poverty, mental health and substance use disorder because court involvement adds further economic obstacles in front of already vulnerable people and, in turn, deepens the kind of misery that undermines safety and justice to begin with. Families and communities are indirectly punished through loss of household income, diminished parenting structures and stress caused by picking up the responsibilities left behind as an individual is incarcerated.

District attorneys who focus on the single splash of prosecution but pay no mind to the ripples it creates for people, families and communities are a threat to more than justice but to safety.

True ministers of justice are in the business of reducing harm, not multiplying it. To do so requires discretion, compassion and strength. Every day, I am grateful for the opportunity to do my part in this work.