Cardiac catheterization is one of the surest ways for doctors to check your heart’s plumbing

The heart is an intricate plumbing system of valves, pumps and pipelike vessels which control the flow of blood throughout the body, and the doctors who specialize in its function, diagnosis and treatment often rely on a special tool called cardiac catheterization to find potential clogs — and life-threatening disease — in that system.
Evolved and perfected over many decades, performed more than a million times a year in the U.S. alone., cardiac catheterization is a procedure in which a thin, flexible tube or catheter is guided through a blood vessel to the heart to diagnose or treat certain heart conditions, such as blocked arteries or irregular heartbeats. It’s a major method of detecting and managing coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease, heart failure, heart valve disease and other cardiovascular ailments. It provides doctors vital information about heart muscle, valves and vessels.
Though it’s the most widely performed cardiac procedure, cardiac catheterization is rarely the first order of business when a cardiologist is evaluating symptoms a patient may be experiencing. A patient may be reporting chest discomfort, the feeling of irregular heart rhythm, lightheadedness or fainting and other signs that something’s just not right.
Before recommending a catheterization, the doctor will observe and examine the patient thoroughly, carefully considering the person’s age and outward symptoms. Some basic stress tests may be ordered.
One may be an exercise stress test that has the patient walk on a treadmill or ride a stationary bike while their heart rhythm, blood pressure and breathing are monitored. Another may be a nuclear stress test, in which a small amount of radioactive tracer material is injected into the patient, and then an imaging machine follows the flow of blood to the heart.
If such tests point to the stronger possibility of coronary artery disease or other problems, it is then the doctor may recommend cardiac catherization — to literally get a far more definitive picture of what’s happening with the patient’s cardio system.
Diagnostic cardiac catheterization is usually an outpatient procedure, performed in what most hospitals call their “cath lab,” a room with special X-ray and imaging machines. The patient lies on a special table. In most cases, they are given a mild sedative to relax, but usually are awake and able to converse with the doctor throughout the procedure.
A local anesthetic is used to numb the catheter insertion site. One or more catheters are passed through a blood vessel, most commonly in the forearm or wrist, and guided to the heart. Contrast material is injected through the catheter, and X-ray videos are created as the material moves through the heart’s chambers, valves and major vessels. The patient is able to view the live pictures on overhead monitors.
During a diagnostic cardiac catheterization, a doctor can locate narrowing or blockages in the blood vessels that could cause chest discomfort, measure pressure and oxygen levels in different parts of the heart, see how well the heart pumps blood, diagnose heart valve disease and problems present from birth, and examine blood vessels for blood clots.
The diagnostic procedure itself generally takes about 30 minutes, but preparation and recovery time add several hours. Patients should expect to spend the better part of the day at a hospital.
If your doctor finds any blockages or other issues of concern during a diagnostic cardiac catheterization, he or she likely will recommend follow-up interventional cardiac catheterization or other heart procedures to actually treat those conditions.
Those additional treatment procedures might include the placement of a stent to widen a narrowed artery, an ablation to correct irregular heart rhythms, heart valve repair or replacement or repair of congenital heart defects.