Ann M. Morrison: Adventures in litter cleanup on the side of a Becket road

I have to admit I am somewhat addicted to my Apple Watch.
No, I don’t stand when it tells me or take a moment to breathe, but I do try to hit my daily workout goals, though I don’t recall ever setting them. What that means in practice is a long walk or an intermediate yoga session every day. I have recently found a way to combine the two: picking up trash along the side of the road. Reaching over a guardrail to grab a discarded beer can is a pretty close approximation of “downward dog.”
The impetus for this recent activity was an abandoned wooden bench painted an appealing shade of blue and sitting where our dirt road joins Route 8 in Becket. There are no houses around, so someone must have chosen to leave it there instead of taking it to the transfer station. This three-foot-long object, which resembled a mini church pew, was definitely not thrown from a car window.
The bench had fallen over, and I righted it. That made me pay closer attention to what else was on the side of the road: trash — lots of it. So, I decided to see what my fellow humans had shed en route to their destinations. Armed with plastic gloves (plenty left over from the early days of COVID) and large garbage bags, I went on a mission of discovery.
I was not disappointed. On the first day, walking nearly a mile north along the two-lane road, I picked up a hubcap of uncertain make, as well as other, less obscure car parts. On the second day, going south for approximately the same distance, I found a tail light, a muffler pipe and a foot-long piece from a car-top rack.
In addition to the auto parts, which were probably not abandoned intentionally, were dozens of cans, bottles and paper scraps, undoubtedly tossed from passing vehicles. There was also a gilded, glass Christmas tree ornament, miraculously still in one piece. Much to my surprise, I uncovered only two cigarette packs, both Marlboro. The vice of choice, alarmingly, was alcohol. I picked up scores of empty beer cans. The favorite brand: Budweiser, both regular and light. Runner-up: Michelob. (Not one can of Coke or Pepsi, diet or otherwise.)
Other beverage remnants included Voodoo Ranger IPA, hard cider, Twisted Tea and energy drinks. One thoughtful traveler wrapped up four 12-ounce cans of Red Bull in a blue plastic bag and double-knotted it before casting it away.
I found only two empty pints of hard liquor, but dozens of “nips” — those mini bottles of booze that the city of Pittsfield recently tried to ban without success. After retrieving too many of these lemon vodkas and cinnamon whiskeys, I wondered if Pittsfield should revisit the ban idea. After all, a half-dozen or so Massachusetts cities have already done away with the shot-sized miniatures.
I picked up only a handful of plastic water bottles, considered to be a major threat to the planet for their longevity. Not that my treasure hunt was short of plastic.
There were sheets of the stuff, probably makeshift tarps from the backs of pickup trucks, as well as a milk bottle and a plastic clamshell container that once held an “organic spring mix” of lettuces. Maybe it went with the dinner of “Buffalo-style chicken macaroni and cheese,” the cardboard wrapper for which was already part of my collection.
Coming back from my second cleanup day, I noticed that the wooden bench that had set me off on my quest was gone. I like to think that its rescuer is sitting on it, with the plastic tarp nearby (just in case), enjoying a beer, some mac-and-cheese and a healthy salad.
And then putting the remnants away, safely and responsibly, in a proper receptacle.