As most mystery readers know, the above format is the way poor, dead Sue Grafton began her series of Kinsey Millhone novels. She lived and wrote through the letter “Z,” leaving fans wondering what would have happened with a “Z” mystery, or what she would have used for a title after the alphabet ended.
Alphabet books are also popular with the preschool set. Learning the alphabet is a prerequisite to reading, and predictable formats are fun for kids and grownups alike. Did you know that the word “alphabet” comes from the first two letters of the Greek alphabet, “alpha” and “beta”? Did you ever wonder why Brits call the last letter of the alphabet “zed”? I’m always wondering about things like that.
Today, I’m wondering what a whole new year of commentary in The Berkshire Eagle will look like. I am generally a fan of beginnings, but the thought of 26 new opinion pieces is a bit daunting. Maybe I’ll take a leaf from Sue Grafton and write 26 columns, alphabetically. It’s a handy framework and the number seems propitious. Let’s see how far I get with this idea.
A is for ... address, adventure, alliteration, avoirdupois and alligator. My only adventure with an alligator was on a flat-bottomed boat in the swampy area of a rice plantation in South Carolina. It was over in a few minutes, but not soon enough for me. Whenever I see a box of Carolina rice, I think of that trip. It doesn’t affect my love of rice, but I wouldn’t want to harvest it in the low country of South Carolina.
“Avoirdupois” refers to a system of weights and measures, including pounds and ounces. Its origin (according to Merriam-Webster) traces back to Anglo-Norman French, literally “goods of weight.” Great sounding word, but I couldn’t write 600 words about it.
“Address” has several meanings, but I find it bland and boring.
So “alliteration” it is: the subject of my next few paragraphs. I love alliteration, and use it often in my writing. You find it more often in poetry than prose; but its use is a jim-dandy way to create tongue-twisters. “Around the rugged rock, the ragged rascal ran,” is a great example, or the ever popular: “She sells seashells by the seashore.” Stringing together words with the same initial consonant or blend is ear candy. It makes the listener pay attention a bit more closely, and it’s just plain vocabulary vehemence.
Let’s try a few new ones. Seventy-six saxophones swung in studied syncopation to the silly song. Tired Tim the toolmaker was often tripping over his tools and taking terrible falls. When mother made the mushy maple muffins, we made for the nearest exit and gave them to the growling greyhound in the garage.
Having fun with words is a great way to use otherwise wasted minutes waiting in traffic or shivering with dread in the doctor’s office. It’s a great game to play with your kids. Forget the Prevagen, rev up those rusty brain cells with wordplay. Start with word pairs like an adjective and noun. Then add another adjective, like six slippery seals or seven suede suits. The next person has to add a verb to complete a thoroughly terrifying thought, such as: On September sixth, seven Swedes in suede suits stole 16 sets of solid silver spoons in Stockholm. It’s not rocket science, but it’s good for a giggle.
Creating Tom Swifties is also a way to keep your little gray cells from turning to overcooked oatmeal. In this type of wordplay, an adverb is added to a sentence which compliments the thought in a punny way. “I wish you would remove the ornaments from the droopy Christmas tree,” said Tom decorously. Or “Pass me the soup” said Tom slurpily. The name Tom Swift refers to the hero of the young adult novels from the early 1900s, in which the author — Victor Appleton — often used this device. “'We must hurry,’ said Tom swiftly.”
Alas, and now I must affably say “adieu.”