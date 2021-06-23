I am not a farmer. However, like many farmers, I sell self-produced goods at select farmers markets in the summer. Here’s a sneak peek behind the vendor’s curtain.
While you are enjoying a relaxing Saturday sleep-in or coffee on the porch, vendors all over the county are already working. After loading a vehicle and driving many miles to the site, they are unloading tables and canopies — for rain and sun protection.
According to my records of past years, at least twice a season the markets receive drenching rain for at least part of the day. Since my goods are all fabric, they need the canopy’s protection, but it’s not always enough. More than once, the strong winds that accompany summer storms cause the rain to fall sideways. After one such storm, I was soaked to the skin trying to move my merchandise to plastic tubs. I had to unpack, dry and iron almost half of my inventory during the following days.
While the canopy is weighted down, there have been times when we stood on either side and held it in place. Some goods have flown off the tables, and even our clothing rack which is bungee-corded on either end to the canopy, has gone for a tumble, invariably landing in a stream of muddy water. Every apron, quilt, and table runner had to be cleaned.
Setting up my goods on three tables requires arranging and rearranging items for maximum visual appeal. I have a general idea where things go, while my unpaid assistant (a/k/a husband) does his specific chores such as weighting the corners of the canopy and opening the tables and camp chairs. I am rather persnickety about how things look, and which items can be hung from the canopy for the best effect. I probably spend more time than I should on the display, but it’s what I like to do.
If the setting up runs smoothly, lasting about an hour before the market opens, there is a brief chance to check out fellow vendors or drink a quick cup of coffee. At the sound of the market bell, a surge of shoppers dash down the main aisle, often looking for freshly picked vegetables and fruit. I don’t worry about being bypassed because I know they will check out my wares later. My husband does his veggie shopping because he does the cooking and knows what he’d like to buy.
I certainly love selling my handcrafted wares, but what I love even more is chatting with the shoppers. Part of what I miss most in retirement is the daily social interaction which occurs in the workplace. At the market, I talk to buyers and lookers alike. Some are interested in my merchandise, others in the weather. Some visitors ask for local information or suggestions for places to eat. Fellow craftspeople sometimes want to share ideas for other products or places to sell. In any case, the four hours go by quite quickly.
When the sun is directly overhead and the blacktop is toasty, the worst part of the day arrives: packing up the tubs and loading the car. It’s a rerun of the morning job but in reverse. Remembering what goes where is sometimes a problem, and trying to consolidate boxes with fewer goods can get confusing. The big items have to get packed first so the canopy must be taken down before the loading can begin.
It’s hot and we’re tired so it seems to take forever. At long last, dripping perspiration, we climb into the car to start our trip home, rehashing the events of the day on the drive. By the time everything is safely stowed in the garage, we are ready for a cold drink and a soft chair. By Monday, it will be time to start planning for next week.