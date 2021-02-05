Although it happens every year, it’s a scene that never grows old.
As the first shafts of light crept over the hill, filtered through the tall evergreens, the pristine world of white appeared.
More than a foot of new snow had draped every stationery object, blunting their edges and turning them into monochromatic marble statues.
The limbs of the trees and branches of the shrubs were outlined by inches of powder, allowing each to be seen in its peculiarity. Where the large limbs of the maple come together near the base of the tree, a torrent of snow slid down into a frozen cataract. Each square of lattice was crusted with exactly the same amount of whiteness, while a lop-sided pile crowned the large bird feeder. Because the sky was still very grey and occasional snowflakes still drifted down, there was only a sepia tone where the unadorned tree trunks and shrub stems were visible to contrast all the whiteness.
The birds had not ventured out yet, so the stillness was pervasive. It was as if the whole world was wrapped in cotton wool. The entire back yard could have been a theatre backdrop for “The Snow Queen.” It was a completely magical sight.
But magic doesn’t last forever, and soon the scrape of shovels and whine of the snowblowers was heard in the land. Those who did not have the pleasure of a snow day cancellation dig the edge of the driveway out of the dreaded plow ridge. All that lush, light, lovely snow became compacted into a hideous hedgerow of solid steel, breaking the backs of those bodies weakened by too many weeks of TV-watching and not enough time at the gym.
Finally, the salt-encrusted cars were liberated from the blacktop jungle, and were fit to do battle against the narrowed streets and intersections surrounded by snow bank barricades. Slowly, the businesses and shops reopened for the androgynous blobs of bundled creatures who seek to enter.
Best of all, the baby blobs waddled out with their sleds and saucers to slide down every available slope. Snowmen, -women and unclassified creatures came to life in the yards, often near the protection of a small fort, ready to defend the neighborhood from all interlopers.
As the light began to fade, cold, wet bodies crept inside to peel off their multi-layers and cuddle up with a mug of hot chocolate, topped with melting marshmallows, a nod to the lovely heaps of snow left outside.
When darkness fell, the drifts of snow seemed to luminesce, reflecting back every jot of light into the landscape. Deep blue shadows outlined every puffy shape, which were still able to envelope the ordinary topography of the yard and blur the edges of reality. With a little imagination, we could see the manifestation of our ghostly dreams and nightmares.
When the watery moon passed over, the shadows slithered and slipped into every corner of the gardens, changing the stems of forsythia into a labyrinth, and the pillow of evergreens into a giant’s footstool. The hanging icicles on the roof’s edge become the jagged teeth of a werewolf, baying in the wild.
It was time for everyone to gather closely around the roaring hearth and enjoy the warmth and companionship that only a cold and snowy night can bring.