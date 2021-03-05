I have always been a night owl. The hours after sunset are more exciting to me than daylight. Sounds are magnified, the breeze is more noticeable, the scent of flowers is more pronounced. It’s a time when imagination flows freely.
During Monday night’s windstorm, I sat alone in the dark, cuddled under a fluffy throw, with candles and matches at the ready. I wasn’t sleepy and I didn’t want to read or watch TV; I just wanted to listen. One of the windows was open a crack and the wind invited itself inside, announcing its presence with a guttural groan. Outside, the long branches of the bare deciduous trees grated on each other. The evergreens made a much softer swishing sound as they were punished by the strong gusts.
In the glow of the streetlight, I could see the azalea branches waving madly at me. The power lines were swaying in a much more ominous manner. Luckily, we did not lose power this time; but I continued to sit in the darkened room enjoying the chaos that was kept at bay by our sturdy structure. The more the wind wailed, the more closely I pulled my blanket around me, shivering with delight. I’ve been on ships in storms and on land during hurricanes; I’ve never become complacent or lost my awe and respect for the forces of nature.
Even when the night is calm, I love its whispered surprises and silent secrets. The first night we lived in this house — we moved in late summer — I sat up all night under the stars, getting used to the feel of the space and meeting some of the resident wildlife. I was exhilarated by the way the warm breeze wrapped itself around me and made me feel welcome. I still get good vibes when I sit under the pergola in the dark under a canopy of grape leaves and flowering vines.
Like Garfield, I am not a morning person, and retirement has allowed me the luxury of rising when I choose. It was not that way when I lived in Boston and was attending graduate school. My part-time job was as a keypunch operator (kids, look that up in a dictionary of antiquated occupations). I worked the night shift at the old State Street Bank building downtown. Going to work on the T, I always had lots of company as the rattling Green Line trolley clanged its way down Commonwealth Avenue. We lived amid lots of other students, so there were always people around.
It was much quieter by the time I arrived at the door to the bank, greeting the security guard who always checked our ID badges. There was a motley crew of employees of all ages, mostly women. Many worked because their husbands were home with the kids. As the youngest of the bunch, I was often mothered, given good advice and favored recipes. They were a friendly, helpful group and the hours went by quickly. Looking out the big windows, we watched carefully for the signs of daylight streaking the sky, as well as lights going on in the nearby buildings.
The trip home was longer; the trains were full of early commuters, scrubbed and ready for their workday to begin while I was picturing my fluffy pillow. Wednesday was one difficult day, when I had to work at the reading clinic at 9 am. so I only had time for a quick nap. Only once did I oversleep, and upon waking went flying down the street on foot to school because, at that time, I could outrun the trolley.
Now, I can’t outrun the cat, so we both sit serenely in the dark and listen to the nocturne of the night.