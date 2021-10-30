Some folks have a signature style — Top Siders with no socks are de rigueur among the boating set on Cape Cod. Some people have a signature phrase or gesture like Churchill’s “V” for victory. Many have a signature drink: “martini: shaken, not stirred.” My Aunt Mary was the doyenne of desserts, and penuche was one of the stars in her crown.
Penuche is an old-timey kind of treat. It’s like a white fudge and very sweet. She always made it for holidays just as my mom (her younger sister) made chocolate walnut fudge. I can make fudge just like my mom did, but I can never whip up a decent batch of penuche — and I have tried! I have never even seen Aunt Mary’s recipe for it, although I do have her hand-written recipe for whoopie pies (a plate of which always mysteriously appeared on the table when we made an unannounced visit to her house in Dalton).
Aunt Mary was a good cook and a great baker. When they were young and unmarried, many of my mother’s siblings worked in the mills in and around North Adams, but Mary was a cook for a wealthy family in Williamstown. She never lost her desire to make everything on the table look and taste beautiful. I especially remember that when she brought fresh fruit salad to our Thanksgiving dinner, the grapes were always peeled.
She loved to bake cookies. In addition to her famous whoopie pies, she made tassies which resembled miniature pecan pies. They were always perfectly browned and evenly filled as if ready for a photo shoot in any cooking magazine. She was always on the lookout for new recipes, too. I still have clippings she sent me from the Springfield Republican, one of the many newspapers she read. Another was The Daily Telegraph, a horseracing paper; betting on the horses was one of her guilty pleasures.
My guilty pleasure was eating one too many pieces of penuche. I never thought to ask her for the recipe. When I was younger, I figured she and my mom would always be around to supply the goodies. The first year I was away in college, they teamed up in a cookie-baking marathon to send me a huge box of goodies, which made me a very popular person in the dorm. She was still baking well into her eighties. Shortly after her 90th birthday, she moved to Wisconsin, and we never had a whoopie pie or piece of her penuche again. Perhaps if we thought about it, we would have insisted on some written recipes; but that’s the problem — never knowing when the end will come.
I have so many memories of Aunt Mary, my mom and all the other aunts and uncles — each with their specialties. I can see them in my mind’s eye, rolling out dough on a kitchen table or cutting pineapple squares into perfect rectangles with the help of a yardstick and a very sharp knife. Much more clearly, I can see assorted family members seated around a kitchen table, taking a break from playing pinochle or pitch, with a cup of coffee, sandwiches and some homemade treats.
I have bought penuche at fancy candy shops and local church fairs, but it is never as good as Aunt Mary’s. Of course, hers was made with love and in small batches, but there was some secret ingredient which made it taste so special and I don’t know what it is. Neither do my many cousins, who were also recipients of her prolific, luscious desserts.
I often look through well-worn cookbooks at library book sales, the homely, spiral-bound kind often sold as a fundraiser for a local church or civic association. Aunt Mary’s penuche recipe is never there. If you have one, would you share it?