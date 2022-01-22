In our kitchen there are two bookcases; one and a half are filled with cookbooks. They have accumulated slowly over the years, but a few of them are special. My mother was a great cook and baker, and when she died I packed up all her cookbooks and brought them home. Since my husband and both sons like to cook, I knew they would appreciate a share of these treasures.
When looking for a new recipe last week, my husband pulled out a small, black three-ring binder from the cookbook stash. He sat reading — mesmerized — for quite some time. Then he brought the book over for me to see. The binder was one I had used in college. It came home with me at the end of four years, and the notes from some long-forgotten course were removed. My mother picked it up and started a recipe collection in it.
Back in the days before computers and online searches, many homemakers took recipes from many places, and pasted them into books. Newspapers and magazines were a great source of recipes, and many were shared among families and friends. The dates on the clippings were mostly from the 1970s, so I’m assuming the handwritten ones are from approximately the same time. I remember clearly the day we were visiting Aunt Celia, and my mother wanted some specific recipes. I sat at the kitchen table while they chatted, and copied several recipes on to file cards. I didn’t find any of those in the book, but I remember that she also had a metal file box with more recipes.
What I did find were handwritten recipes for: “Italian cookies from Lena,” one of her friends from the school cafeteria; “Connie Cone’s Chicken Terie Yaki”; “Sophie Kulas’ apple krisp”; “Laura’s mother’s sweet pickles”; and “Irma’s banana walnut cake.” Talk about a trip down memory lane!
Also enshrined in the pages was the recipe for the well-loved rolled wheat bars, which were first baked on large trays in the Crosby school cafeteria. This copy made a quarter of the amount of the original, but exact in every other way. When it was difficult to find rolled wheat, we substituted rolled oats, and everyone still gobbled them up.
What I love best about the recipes are my mother’s notes, where she customizes the method, or changes the bake time. If she added the words “very good,” you knew the recipe was a keeper. At the bottom of the recipe for mile high frosting, she added: “will frost a 2 layer cake very nicely.” For prune cake, we learn “got from Ceil, can also be made in cupcakes.” She even has my recipe for Irish soda bread, which — being Polish — she had never made before.
Most of the newspaper clippings have no annotations. I’m sure many of the recipes were never tried. I know we never had puzzle pudding, dilly potato salad or Rep. Roger L. Tougas’ lemon mustard chicken. Neither did we dine on apricot Bavarian or cherry cake, but Brazil nut sensation was a fruitcake which was popular for many years. Part of its notoriety was due to the many ways we tried to pry open the nuts, so firmly entrenched in their awkward-shaped shells. I remember the occasional use of a hammer and nails. Freezing worked, too.
The best part of this tattered black book is not the recipes contained within. It’s the memory of my Mom in the kitchen — the place she loved to be — reading through recipes, deciding what to cook for supper or dessert. She lives on in these pages, and in all the ways she loved and fed us.