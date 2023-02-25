Anne Horrigan Geary: My childhood memories of a dam that's seen better days

The Bel Air Dam is falling down, falling down, falling down. The Bel Air Dam is falling down, my goodness gracious!

What a surprise to see this icon of my childhood on the front page of this paper earlier this month. Crumbling and leaking badly, the massive blocks looked much less imposing than they did to an impressionable grammar school student in the 1950s. I thought they were built by a giant hand and would stay in place forever, holding back the murky water and scary creatures below the surface.

Treading carefully across the footbridge atop the dam, I trudged back and forth twice a day between my house on Wahconah Street and Lenox Avenue where St. Charles’ Grammar School was located. No one ever told us to go that way, or not to for that matter. Like water flowing downstream, our merry band of students went the way kids had always gone: the fastest, easiest way, and the way which was the most fun.

If you and your pals ran across the footbridge really fast, you could feel the whole structure bounce and sway. The younger kids shrieked because they thought the whole bridge was sure to come tumbling down into the churning, muddy waters below. When the cleaners upstream were discharging dye into the river, the water turned bright red, and we imagined all kinds of ghastly things were happening in the big brick building with the towering smokestack.

Then there were the snapping turtles, who survived the color-changing ripples like the invincible dragons we believed they were. Some brave boy taunted one with a large limb which had broken off from one of the trees that lined the riverbank. We heard the thunderous “snap” as the turtle’s jaws clamped onto the wood, and the broken pieces floated downstream to be trapped in a pile of debris behind the dam.

Occasionally, ducks would paddle in the swirling waters or hide in the tall grasses along the shore. Some kids bragged about catching fish in the river; but I never saw it happen. I can’t imagine what they would have tasted like if the smell of rotting vegetation and constant pollution was any indication of the creature’s diet.

In the summer, when the heat dried up most of the shallow water in the river, we were treated to the exotic sights of decaying tree limbs, rusty bicycles, unidentifiable lumps of metal containers, and the ubiquitous tires. The spring rains filled the basin to the brim and caused water to go rushing loudly over the dam. Even the small side spillway became a roaring cataract. That was when the dam was at its best, holding back most of the flood but itself covered with rushing water. That’s when we would hang our heads over the metal fence and enjoy the exhibition of raw power.

I don’t think we ever thought much about who put the dam in place or its purpose. We just accepted that it was part of the scenery. There were a couple of buildings downstream — a soda bottler and bread warehouse in my time — but I don’t remember ever hearing about mills or other structures. There was still a mill in operation upstream, below the dam at Pontoosuc Lake, but I never made the connection between water and mills until much later.

In the carefree days of my childhood, the Bel Air Dam was part of the walk to school and nothing more. I didn’t even know it had a name until years later when I bought a vintage, linen postcard on Ebay that depicted the dam and footbridge surrounded by lush foliage. I loaned the card to a local author when he was writing one of his books, but I never got it back.

Looks like I won’t be making any more trips over the footbridge either.