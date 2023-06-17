Anne Horrigan Geary: Birthdays give us a chance to reflect on the gifts life has given us

It happens every year. On the anniversary of the day you were born, there are cards in the mail or perhaps a package. Family members arrive with food, your favorite meal or a cake with candles. They sing the birthday song, and you bravely try to blow out all the candles. If the baker is kind, the candles are few in number or the two numbers of your age. Try to stop it as some people do, the wheel of life keeps spinning and the candles keep glowing.
I’m a big fan of cake, so I look forward to birthday celebrations — mine and everyone else’s. I also am a fan of traditions, remembrances, and all reasons to celebrate. In our family, we even have a special birthday tablecloth whose birthday script used to glow in the dark. Too many washings have dulled the sparkle, but we still put it on the table for each and every birthday. My daughter-in-law has already asked to inherit it. That makes me happy. Long after I’m pushing up daisies, the tablecloth will continue to grace the birthday table.
My birthday is in December, and as an only child I had both a kid’s party and a family party. Because it was a week before Christmas, the house was decorated, and I considered the tree to be my special treasure. Indoor games were required so my guests could receive small gifts, too, followed by gift-opening and then the food. My Mom was a great baker so I always had a wonderful cake with luscious frosting and an array of candles. Ice cream accompanied the cake, except for the year when I requested baked Alaska.
My children were born in September and June, so their children’s parties usually took place outside, except for the year Hurricane Gloria invited herself to the Cape that week. Games were easy to manage and cleanup was uncomplicated. I remember a treasure hunt one year when the theme was dinosaurs. I bought a bucket of small rubber items, which we scattered all over the yard. Years later, I think there were still a few lurking in the shrubbery.
When they were older, the boys could choose a destination to visit with a few friends (however many would fit in the station wagon). Battleship Cove in Fall River was a favored destination.
Then, before we knew it, the kids were grown and a birthday cake was the sole reminder of those special days. Virtual cakes were the reality when the boys moved to different cities or states. No matter where or how they happen, birthdays are incredibly special days.
No mother — or father either — can ever forget the day the of a child’s birth. The stories surrounding the event are often passed down through generations. We all recall the early-morning trip over the Sagamore Bridge on the way to Jordan Hospital in Plymouth. Because it was barely light, Bob had the headlights on. In his hurry to get inside, he forgot to turn them off. When he left the hospital after midnight, the car battery was dead.
Despite that problem, we still rejoice every September as we recall the moment when the perfect little boy was first placed in our arms. Our lives changed forever, and for that we are profoundly grateful. Watching and helping our sons grow into the wonderful people they are today is the never-ending miracle of life. Like a kaleidoscope slowly turning, we are shown new perspectives almost every day. Thanks to them we can use a computer and we can intelligently discuss music, movies and video games. I still have an affinity for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Despite being older, I am ever so much wiser thanks to the love and patience of those two little bundles of joy who have given me more than they will ever know. Let’s keep those birthdays coming!