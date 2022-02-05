Here we are halfway between the winter solstice and the vernal equinox, and the minutes of daylight are incrementally longer. The bright sunshine lures me into a false sense of warmth, until I check the thermometer. Four degrees.
The furnace is pumping out heat almost nonstop, but my feet are far from defrosting. They still feel like a couple of ice cubes attached to my ankles. I’m tempted to tape a cat to each extremity, but I can’t be sure of their cooperation, so I’ll just put on another pair of fluffy socks.
I know it’s winter in the Berkshires, and the consecutive daily temperatures often mimic the movement of a roller coaster, but my aging body cannot keep in sync with the weather. Each morning, I choose what I think are appropriate clothes for the day. By noon, I am upending the stacks of clean clothes in the bedroom and pawing through closets in search of some warmer duds. The layered look is my preferred style, but there are just so many items one can wiggle into before the comparison to the Pillsbury Doughboy becomes inevitable.
My new favorite item of clothing is a quilted vest which works well over a sweater without adding too much bulk. I also have a couple of old LL Bean winter vests, but the bright yellow one makes me look like an emergency beacon, so I save that for late-fall gardening. I have more than a dozen sweatshirts of varying weights and colors. A ragged, gray Boston College hoodie is still one of my favorites because the kangaroo pocket on the front is roomy enough for Kleenex, a phone, and assorted hard candies (which always end up covered with lint by the time I want to eat them). I didn’t attend BC, but my cousin Mike did; he was a proud Eagle from his four years at the Heights until his untimely death at age 27, so I wear the shirt proudly in his honor.
Footwear is another problem. I like the slip-on style because every year it gets harder to bend in the middle and fasten zippers or ties to close my boots. I also need short boots to accommodate the wide, trunk-like calves with which I have been cursed. Add that to my irrational desire to have footwear guaranteed to prevent slips and falls. Since I fell and broke my hip a few years ago, I am paranoid about a repeat performance. Few boots can meet my exacting standards, so it’s easier to stay inside and read.
Headgear is the cherry on the top of my hot fudge sundae. Knitted hats are warm and supple. I love pulling a soft toque down over my ears to keep the cold winter blast at bay. It hardly matters that the resultant look is more like a jolly round jack-o’-lantern than a stylish woman about town. To offset the roundness, I wind a six-foot-long scarf around my neck and torso. It keeps me warm and can also be used for towing a car out of an icy ditch.
Choosing mittens or gloves to complete my snowperson-like ensemble is most important. Mittens keep your fingers warmer, but prevent intricate moves such as unlocking the door or removing mail from the box. Because we all have similar-sized hands here and keep our hand wear in a community box on the top shelf of the closet, I can’t always find a matching pair of anything. My pink ski gloves are used by anyone who is bringing in wood for the fireplace so they often remain in the garage. There are times when the only alternative is sticking my hands in my pockets and hoping I don’t have to wave to the neighbors.