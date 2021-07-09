Three cheers for the three-day weekend. This July there is enough to celebrate for at least three days, as we begin to return to some sort of life outside the pandemic bubble. Let’s hope this month will be the start of picnics, plays, planting petunias and every other good thing.
July has always been a firecracker of a month. Back in the days of the Firemen’s Muster at Wahconah Park, there were rides, games, a drum and bugle corps competition, and fabulous fireworks, along with the muster events. The parade was a highlight of the day, with Pop and I getting up to North Street early to grab a curbside seat.
The world seen from the top of the Ferris wheel was magical, and looking out over the city made me less apt to look down and get a weird feeling in the pit of my stomach. Playing the games of chance was a fun way to spend the contents of my piggy bank.
I liked the ring toss games, though I rarely won a prize. The spinning wheels — especially the one for a box of candy — sponsored by the Bobby Kidney Sunshine Fund, gobbled up my nickels and dimes at an alarming rate, but I did occasionally go home with a box of delectable chocolate.
In 1974, our favorite July date became the 5th because that was the day we were married at St. Charles’ Church in the middle of a heat wave. We were married on a Friday evening, so the guests had the whole weekend to recover, while we flew off on Command Airlines to New York City.
Many celebrations have followed, most notably the birth of our sons at Jordan Hospital in Plymouth. In our extended family, there are lots of wedding anniversaries and birthdays. Every holiday brings new ways of celebrating and being together — which all stopped last year courtesy of COVID.
Now, we are likely to celebrate everything: a new car; a new bird feeder; a blossom on the tomato vine; a warm, dry day to sit under the pergola and watch the birds. There is nothing too insignificant to celebrate. This is how life should be — each and every person and event acknowledged for its uniqueness and perfection.
Most of our favorite celebratory family events are spent around a table full of food. Holidays all have special traditions with many ways to remember those who have gone before us, but left their recipe books behind. We make Gramma Jo’s stuffing for the turkey, even if it has been revamped in a vegetarian style. It just wouldn’t be Christmas without a tray of decorated cookies made by many hands, and a plump fruitcake crafted by my husband. Birthday tables are always graced by a glow-in-the-dark tablecloth which has seen more birthdays than there are flowers in the garden.
Many national holidays also receive special acknowledgement. St. Valentine’s Day is still celebrated here with homemade hearts and those little heart candies with messages on them. We go all out for the Feast of St. Patrick because we love our Irish heritage, and the taste of soda bread and butter. I’m crazy about Irish music and play the Kilfenora Ceili Band CD of jigs and reels nonstop in the week leading up to the 17th. Before my knees started to misbehave, I could jig a little; now I do seated foot-tapping which works fine with me. Just as on Thanksgiving, I could never fail to recognize all my Irish ancestors. known and unknown, who were so hard-working and courageous.
Each morning when I open my eyes, I thank the Lord for letting me be on the right side of the grass for one more day. Now that it’s summer, I wake to the sound of birdsong and the smell of brewing coffee, both reasons to celebrate again. “Celebrate good times, come on!”