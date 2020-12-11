This year, I miss England Brothers’ department store more than I have in a long time.
When I was in high school, I could take the bus to North Street, and do all my Christmas shopping there. Newberry’s and Woolworth’s Five & Dime could be counted on for all the small gifts I would share with friends; but the special gifts for my parents would be found among the lavishly-displayed merchandise in England’s.
Perhaps it was a pretty scarf or sparkling item of costume jewelry for my Mom, and the reliable gift of monogrammed handkerchiefs for Pop. Whatever the purchase, it was carefully placed in a gift box with the familiar England Brothers’ logo. We still have a couple of those boxes in the attic, filled with equally old Christmas ornaments, and equally cherished.
Today, however, many of the gift boxes arrive at the door in plain, brown cardboard, courtesy of the assorted delivery personnel in blue or brown attire. Not that I’m ungrateful for the service; but I miss the hands-on experience of choosing gifts. Depending on folks’ online wish lists, I struggle to even understand some of what I am buying. I spend a lot of time thinking about each gift recipient, most of whom I have known all their lives, and try to find an item that will tickle their fancy. In these days, we all need a little fancy-tickling. I want to be the buyer of the gift which brings a smile, and perhaps a shared remembrance of another time.
For that purpose, I have a lifetime supply of gift tags which bear the image of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Care Bears. My sons may be too old for the actual toys, but we all get a kick out of seeing an image of Michelangelo or Good Luck Bear on the outside of a package filled with more grown-up goods.
I do always include some kind of silly item in each person’s Christmas stocking, often a mini-Lego set or puzzle, because I believe we all need to keep in touch with the childlike part of our being. It is that part which is still filled with wonder, and believes in a jolly, old gift-giver who is not mom and dad. As Chris Van Allsburg so deftly explained in “The Polar Express,” it’s about being able to hear the sound of the silver sleigh bell. Late at night, when I hear the horn blast of a freight train on the other side of town, it makes me think of trains like the Polar Express and what they mean to a weary world.
Believing in the importance of shopping locally, I am trying to support as many Berkshire businesses as I can during these dreadful economic times. As a craftsperson myself, I am committed to helping small artisan businesses survive. It’s easy to find these local vendors through their presence in small or group shops, or through their online pages like Facebook, Etsy, or specific websites.
I like to send out-of-town relatives a taste of the Berkshires. Boxes of apples or bottles of maple syrup are always appreciated. Pack up a bag of local scone mix with a jar of preserves or honey for a hostess gift that will bring breakfast joy to a whole family.
As always, and especially now when purse-strings are tight, it is the thought that counts. Warm, hand-written greetings, perhaps on a locally-made card, can bring real cheer to your friends and loved ones, near and far. Even social-distancing cannot destroy the heart-felt love shared by phone, or Skype, or email.
Sharing the love is what the season is all about, and there is an abundance of love to go around. Next year, there will be hugs.