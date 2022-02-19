Unless you have been comatose or vacationing on a desert isle for the past fortnight, you know the Olympics have been occurring in Beijing.
For those of us (most everyone) unable to travel to the venue, we can watch the events nonstop on multiple viewing platforms at any time of the day or night. I must admit I have been glued to my flat-screen for hours each and every day and night, living the life of assorted athletes vicariously.
Who needs afternoon soap operas when one can watch ice dancers glide across the frozen surface of the rink? They enact dazzling duets of grace and grit, chasing, spinning and lifting in perfectly choreographed sequences. The complicated scoring system places one couple a few hundredths of a point behind another. A second round of dancing keeps them (and me) on the edge of my seat until the winners are announced. All the routines look amazing to my untrained eyes, but the knowledgeable announcers pick up on the tiniest of mistakes and explain them.
Between competitions, the rest of the broadcast crew presents biographical information on each competitor and updates on assorted controversies. It was a huge shock when several skiers were disqualified for wardrobe issues. Some suits were a fraction of an inch too big, which supposedly gave the wearers an advantage. With the tiniest of details constantly checked and rechecked by the cadre of support staff for each country, it seems incredible that this could happen. Then of course the analysists debated the veracity of the inspectors as well as the advantages given to the countries whose athletes were not penalized.
Then there was the doping dilemma. One of the Russian skaters tested positive for a banned substance, which might have put the gold medal win of her team in jeopardy. The bureaucracy of the Olympic Committee was thrown into the spotlight as the decision dragged on for days. If the Russians are disqualified, the American team will win gold; but they have already been deprived of their time on the podium because of the delay.
Despite the controversies, I have enjoyed every minute of the competitions. Who could not love watching “middle-aged” women drive a bobsled down a frozen track? I could never wiggle into the skintight suits they wear, but I could feel the excitement of their runs, curving and twisting down the track at speeds I don’t even attempt in my car. Watching the skiers and snowboarders fly off the jumps and twirl upside-down in the air leaves me breathless every time. That’s enough drama to last me for another four years.
Most illuminating to me was the way the competitors themselves reacted to winning or losing, or falling in the middle of the ski run. They gave a thumbs up or embraced someone they raced against, smiling and laughing as though they were having the best time of their lives. Perhaps they are.
If they can’t teach us how to do double corkscrews or triple toe loops, perhaps they can teach us what it means to spend four years of your life training for your sport, giving it your all on the day for which you prepared, and gracefully accepting the result especially when it was not what you wanted.
Few of us can commit ourselves to such drive and dedication, but we can certainly cheer on those who do. Their triumphs are our triumphs, their disappointments are ours too. A poignant memory for me will be the image of gold-medal skater Nathan Chen, sitting alone in the stands watching fellow athletes compete, and jumping up — clapping and cheering — when someone else performed well.
I think we all need more clapping and cheering for each other.