Anne Horrigan Geary: Don’t hang up

Like it or not, we are a nation of talkers, texters and scrollers. The telecommunication device most often grasped tightly in our hand is a cellphone. It’s a lifeline in many ways, tethering us to work, family, medical help and more. So what happens when that tether snaps?
Last Saturday night, I was texting with my son. Sunday morning, the phone was dead, silent and inoperable. I was surprised, then annoyed, but I figured it would be a simple fix and I would be back in business. What a dreamer I was!
I tried charging the phone. No luck. I opened it up with the help of a large needle and managed to pop out the SIM card. Of course it flew under the sewing machine onto the linty carpet. Crawling around to retrieve it, I hoped that dust and dirt would not damage it. Who could tell? When I popped it back into the phone, there was still no joy. Because the phone (and our cellphone plan) are both several years old, we determined that a trip to buy a new phone would be at the top of our Monday agenda. So off we went to a big-box store with visions of Ted Danson in our heads. The spokesperson for Consumer Cellular was coaxing us to downsize our plan and our payment. Since we were currently spending more than $100 a month for service we used on a limited basis, we were ready for a change.
Most salespeople in stores (and online, too) and paid to sell things. They do answer questions, but their allegiance is to the product they represent. We were in the market for both new cellphones and a new wireless plan, so it took about two hours to accomplish those goals. Heading home from the store over the acres of asphalt radiating waves of heat, we were cautiously optimistic.
The optimism was short-lived. Poor eyesight and fat fingers are not helpful when trying to enter sign-ins and passwords, especially if you don’t remember most of your passwords. I am not a numbers person, and I can barely remember my phone number. I remember the landline number we had in Harwich for 30 years but still confuse the digits of my three-year-old cell number. Now I had a new number, as did my partner in crime. As I sat in the steamy car, all I could do was turn on the phone and stare at the screen.
We each had a white three-by-five-inch file card with our new number written on it, so we each tried to call the other person. Success. So we motored home to begin to learn what else we could accomplish with the new phones.
Not much. I turned my phone on and tried to interpret the icons on the first screen, then started to blindly press buttons. Then the screen went blank, and I stared at it. I repeated the process several times until I decided to quit and drink a cool beverage. No piece of plastic and chips is going to get the better of me! I’ll try again later.
Meanwhile, my more technologically-savvy partner read the directions and began to tap, tap, tap away. Then he began to grumble and fume and express his frustration in words better left unsaid. The first direction in the pamphlet said to charge the phone, but no charger was included in the box. Our other cords did not fit the new port.
Next day, we went to the location of the purveyor of our old phone and phone plan to get some information on how to get data off of the dead phone. Because we were not renewing our plan or buying their phones, we were dead to them. Disappointed, we went back to the mall and bought a charger.
It’s a week later, and my husband is slowly learning the new routines. I can still call his phone and speak with him. He promises he will help me sort out my phone when he gets his sorted. Good thing I have the old landline to fall back on when I need to call someone else.