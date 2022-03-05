Most of the yard is covered with snow as a result of the most recent storm. I usually shovel a path across the patio so my husband can refill the bird feeders, which have been very rapidly depleted in the days since the storm. Today, as I looked out the kitchen window, I saw a small patch of promise at the end of the patio which wasn’t there a few days ago. It is a tiny rectangle of frozen earth.
This earth is part of a larger expanse of lawn, but it is the only bit that is uncovered. Some seed from the feeders has spilled there, and the little birds have quickly discovered the spot. I discovered it by watching them, hopping around and eating their fill of thistle seed. Each sunny day, the patch will widen helped by the spreading warmth of the sun. I can’t plant any flower seeds there, but the spot signals the light at the end of the tunnel of this exasperating winter, and the beginning of a new growing season, aka spring.
Mother Earth is beginning to shake off her ermine cloak and replace it with a cache of crocus and snowdrop blossoms. The buds of the forsythia and pussywillow shrubs are starting to swell. Those in a hurry for blossoms could cut a few stems and bring them inside to sit in a vase of water.
As the sun’s rays strengthen and move around the yard, different spots warm up in turn. The warmest side, near the kitchen window, already has daffodil shoots hugging the sunny wall. Every year I try to plant more spring bulbs in and around the lawn. Since I often forget where I put them, I am constantly surprised by new blooms. Last fall I put about 100 tulip bulbs in planters, which I overwintered in the shed. I am definitely looking forward to their display.
As each new patch of earth is uncovered, I bend over to touch it. I want to feel the pulse of the earth and revel in the sight of each waking bit of vegetation. It always amazes me how the grass grows over winter in some convivial spots. It fills in around the roots of all the vines growing up the lattice at the end of the pergola — an especially sunny locale. Perhaps it shields the roots of the clematis and roses, but it is a killer to pull it out when the ground thaws.
Everyone in New England understands mud season, the time when the bare earth thaws — a few inches at a time — and creates a slippery mess of earthen soup. It’s the time that keeps kids and car wash owners grinning. Spas make a tidy profit on mud facials, but I like my mud straight up, oozing around the house and drive, sucking at my boots in a tenacious embrace.
Why? Well, we all know what comes after mud: the glorious glimmers of gold and green shoots, rocketing out of the warming ground and showering us with tiny leaves and blossoms. Like Shel Silverstein’s “The Giving Tree,” earth continuously provides us with sights, scents and silhouettes of new life. Earth nourishes the plants, which feed us. It supports our physical and emotional needs.
Beyond our own acreage, earth as a whole provides a habitat for the wild creatures who were here before us and, hopefully, will outlive us. “Dirt” is not a dirty word. It is a term of endearment that refers to all the verdant soil in which we grow our crops, plant our flags and set our feet firmly. Its native critter is the earthworm.
As the snow slowly seeps into the earth, enriching it with necessary minerals and moisture, let our appreciation of earth seep deeply into our pores, as the unctuous mud slips silently under our fingernails while we dig deeper into its core.