The back-to-school displays in the supermarkets have been dismantled, replaced with cartons of Boo Berry and Frankenberry cereal and mountains of fun-size candy bags. If nature abhors a vacuum, so also do American retailers. We careen hopelessly from one holiday to the next, shoved into the seasonal jollity by the visual displays around us.
However, there is one holiday accouterment that transcends all the dopey dreck on the cobweb-shrouded shelves. It’s the big orange gourd that is filling the fields and farm stands. It’s the healthy vegetable masquerading as a jack-o’-lantern in waiting: the great and wonderful pumpkin.
What is so wonderful as a brisk fall day spent selecting the perfect pumpkin pals which will adorn your doorstep or fill your fragrant pie? Although pumpkins all begin their lives as whitish oval seeds, they grow into the most amazing shapes, each with a distinct personality. Many people look for a perfect orb with deep curves and a jaunty green stem. I like the lop-sided ones and the tall, Munster-shaped offerings. I always buy the heaviest one I can carry. It’s fine to use the cute wagons provided by the growers, but there’s no cute wagon at the other end to get my new friend out of the car and up the driveway.
Loving all things Irish, I am also enamored of the Jack tales, which are part of Irish lore. There were a lot of turnips grown in Ireland, and someone figured out that if you hollowed one out and put a candle in it, you would have a handy dandy lantern to take with you into the black Irish nights. Jack of the lantern became jack-o’-lantern and there was no turning back. We’ve replaced the turnips with pumpkins and turned the lanterns into porch décor, but the spirit of Jack and all things eerie and otherworldly remains.
Although pumpkins are definitely the stars of the show when it comes to fall decorations, they are followed closely by corn stalks and scarecrows full of straw. Farmers who have finished harvesting corn must be thrilled to chop down the seemingly useless stalks, and then find a way to make people pay to take them away.
Hay bales, once simply the winter feed of farm animals, are also eagerly sought out to decorate homes and businesses. Would that these folks might recycle them to mulch for the garden instead of putting them out for the garbage truck! We’ve only tried scarecrow-making a couple of times, and only when the kids were younger and interested in decorating the outside of the house and yard.
Stuffing a pair of overalls with straw is not as easy as one might think. The lumpy result was not able to stand on its own, so we ended up putting him in a lawn chair to watch over the pumpkins. It is much simpler to tie sheets to the trees in ghostly fashion.
When we visualize fall, if we look behind the pumpkins, what do we see? Hills full of rich and vibrant colors. New England is the premier leaf-peeping region, with hordes of tour buses clogging up our scenic drives; but sometimes we take all that fabulous foliage for granted.
Promise yourself to take one midweek ramble over a less-traveled back road this season. Breathe in the crisp air and revel in the panorama of hills, vales, trees and sky. Leave the worries of COVID-19 behind for just a few minutes and refresh yourself in nature’s beauty.
Then complete the pilgrimage by stopping to pick or buy a bag of bright, red apples. Chomp into one, and enjoy the spurt of sweetness. Soak up all these fabulous fall experiences because they won’t last long.