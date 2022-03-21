Anne Horrigan Geary: Farewell Facebook

When I recently tried to sign-in to my Facebook business account, which I use to share photos of my arts and crafts, I was met with a new name for the site: Meta Business Suite. I guess mister billionaire Zuckerberg can call the platform anything he wants, but it certainly doesn’t have the cachet of “Facebook” — a lovely, elegant portmanteau word which many of us have grown to love over the past 15 or so years.
Being a late bloomer and late-comer to many social trends, I discovered FB years after my children, and joined up mostly as a way to keep tabs on them. Kids — once they have flown the parietal coop — never write or call as often as the old crows would like. Once I was swimming in the social stream, I was enjoying it tremendously. I searched for familiar faces from the long ago and far away of my youth, and was truly astonished to discover that many of my grammar school friends were appearing on the page. Despite many of us having different surnames, we ferreted out old classmates, and by checking their FB friends, easily found names of many more.
In the early days, my husband I am seemed to be in a race to find ever more and more friends and acquaintances, striving to hit the elusive goal of 100. I stole his friends, he stole mine. It didn’t matter how close or distant our relationships were, we just wanted another notch on the FB friend list. As in the days of yore, it was always cool to have more.
As time went by, I noticed changes in my messages. After the initial connection, some postings tailed off and then ceased entirely. Others increased. Some few folks were of the opinion that each and every detail of their seemingly mundane life needed to be shared. Then, the ads began in earnest. If you perused a product page, your newsfeed became clogged with that company’s news, or news of similar products, or any random item that any producer wanted to flog. The excitement of signing on in the morning to see a message from a friend slowly ebbed and then ceased as ads overwhelmed the newsfeed. The best you could do is collect “likes” if you posted a cute photo of your cat.
Out of desperation, we both changed our privacy settings, blocked senders, and deleted faux friends. We learned to send private messages to our true friends, limiting the number of nosy parkers who could join the conversation and pile on needless comments and questions.
Finally, we decided that by using tools like data mining, the Zuckerberg empire was swelling its coffers at the expense of our privacy and enjoyment. Then, politics pushed to the forefront like the tsunami of fake news spewed by Agent Orange. The FB universe was looking as greedy as the Great and Powerful Oz of L. Frank Baum’s creation. Once we saw behind the curtain, we stopped liking posts and began to evaluate the medium instead of the message, and it came up lacking.
Changing the name of the corporation from “Facebook” to “Meta” is rather like putting lipstick on the proverbial pig. It does little to improve the service or customer experience. Sure, I will miss many of my FB friends and the easy access to news and information from trusted sites; but I won’t miss the worry about phishing and fraud due to all the bad actors and the rotten apples which have flooded out of the corporate barrels in and around Menlo Park, Calif. Thomas Edison, who also used that town for his headquarters, is probably spinning in his brightly-lit grave.