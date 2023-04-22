Anne Horrigan Geary: Getting into the garden

It’s raining as I write this, and the drops are puddling on the patio table. No sitting out there with a cup of coffee as I did last week. Even the birds have deserted me for the moment, having swooped in for a quick bite at the feeders and then heading for cover somewhere in the yard. But that’s OK, because we need the rain to make those May flowers bloom.
My recent gardening consists of filling a bunch of seed trays with the itty bitty beginnings of the flowers and vegetables that will grace our tables in the summer. I have already started several varieties, using the last frost date and counting backward to decide when to begin dipping the trays into the special seed starting mix.
At the head of the class is always leaf lettuce. I have begun two different ones: “Gourmet Blend”, which I have grown before; and “Blushed Butter Oak,” which I have not. The latter has already sprouted true leaves, and half of the tray has been transplanted into three large pots. As the leaves grow larger, I will be snipping them off every time I go outside and savoring a tiny bite of the salads to come.
This year, in my search for early greens, I even pinched off some tender dandelion leaves and ate them. They were not the least bit bitter as I had been led to believe, so next year I will be picking more of them when they first emerge from the cracks on the patio.
The only crop planted outside so far is snow peas. While I try to get them in the ground on St. Patrick’s Day, I couldn’t do it this year because the snow cover was too deep. I did get one pack of seeds into a pot two weeks ago, and the green shoots have already popped up profusely. I just hope the neighborhood bunnies don’t find them because pea shoots are quite delectable. I have lettuce in a hanging pot to outsmart the little critters.
It will be another matter to keep the local groundhog away. The small bed I am using near the house this year is not fenced (unlike the big plot on the hill), so I am trying to decide whether to chance leaving it unfenced or cave in and buy a roll of fencing. Installing a fence is another issue. I can’t do all the garden chores I used to, so perhaps I should plant some items that deter the critters around the border of the plot.
I always buy more seeds than I can use because the siren’s lure of seed buying when the colorful catalogs arrive in January is too much to resist. Some of the seeds I ordered include: agastache “Navajo Sunset” and “Raspberry Daiquiri,” zinnia “Redman Super Cactus,” nasturtium “Alaska Red Shades,” butterfly pea “Thai Double Blue” and sunflower “Astra Rose Cream.” Don’t they all sound dreamy? I think the folks who name the individual varieties are cousins to the people who name shades of paint for Sherwin-Williams.
I purchase seeds from many growers. Burpee is certainly well known and reliable, with hundreds of types from which to choose. I also buy from Baker Heirloom Seeds in Missouri and Pinetree Garden Seeds in Maine. Closest to home is Turtle Tree Seed in Copake, N.Y., which specializes in “biodynamic” production of open-pollinated, non-GMO products. I’ve chosen to grow “Mauritanian Mallow,” which is described as having “annual purple flowers as red coloring for tea mixes and drinks…and great as an edible flower in salads.”
Now, I must return to the seeds trays and push these little orbs of potential into the moist, cool soil.