Thanksgiving — with a capital “T” — is one of the gatepost holidays in November. Veterans Day is the other. Both observances cause us to look outward and acknowledge those who have made our lives not only better but possible.
One dose of the daily news informs us how many countries are still at war—both with others and within themselves. Our honored veterans have defended and protected us in a vast array of circumstances, always ready to put their lives on the line when duty calls. Some, like many combatants in Vietnam, are still fighting a war with the effects of chemicals like Agent Orange, as well as constant pain of battle-related injuries. Many suffer the lasting effects of post-traumatic stress. For all their selfless dedication, we give thanks, both as individuals and as towns and cities which host parades and special services.
Saying “thank you” rings a bit hollow when we confront the reality of homeless and food-insecure veterans. Beyond the ceremonies of Veterans Day, we all need to recognize and support veteran service organizations, such as Soldier On which has a strong local presence, fraternal groups, and even the oft-beleaguered Veterans Affairs branch of the government. Thanks to their constant efforts, the lives of veterans are improved in many ways.
Let’s continue to show our appreciation to any veteran we meet in some way every day. Treat a veteran you know to a cup of coffee or a burger, and while sitting across from them, look them in the eye and say: “Thanks again for your service.”
When images of wild and farm-raised turkeys begin parading across your digital news feed, you know it’s time to prepare for the feast that occurs regularly in late November, a movable feast which is often just a warm-up for the shopping marathon of Black Friday. Often lost in the tumult of preparing too much food and watching football (or alternatively the Macy’s parade and the dog show) is the core value of the celebratory weekend. Perhaps this year, when peeling potatoes or winter squash, we can reflect on how fortunate we are to have this food and a warm loving family with whom to eat it.
Giving thanks can be a vague and fleeting construct. When we try to teach our children the concept of thankfulness, we often resort to small, specific items and logical reasons. One child might say: “I am thankful for my mom who makes me breakfast every day.” Or “I am grateful for my dog who wags his tail when he meets me at the bus stop.”
Indeed, as children know, there are a multitude of thanks-producing people and moments in our lives every day. Sometime we are in too much of a hurry to notice them. For example, I am thankful for the way the autumn sun slants across the backyard and illuminates the falling leaves with shafts of gold. I am grateful for my son who brings the paper in every morning so I don’t have to put my shoes on and trek down the driveway. A million little things form the mosaic of everyday life, and we don’t even appreciate half of them.
Of course, as grown-ups we appreciate the big things, too: freedom, financial security, affordable health care and a car that starts every cold fall morning. We are grateful in these COVID days for grocery and dinner delivery and the ability to shop online for necessities and things we never knew we needed until Amazon told us. We thank the newspaper delivery person who gets up in the middle of the night and the postal worker who often brings the mail when it’s already getting dark.
Especially this year, I am giving thanks for the folks who shared their penuche recipes with me. I am anxious to try them out.