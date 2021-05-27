Tom Wolfe said, “You can’t go home again.” Like most generalizations, this one is false.
You can go home, as long as you remember you are a different person now, and the place you called home has changed. Last week, my husband went back to his boyhood home, New Bedford, and I went along for the ride.
For our first adventure outside the “bubble,” we chose someplace close (a three-hour drive), and somewhere we had not been for several years. It was a good vacation choice: new hotel, old streets; new food, old restaurants; new perspective, old places.
Primarily, we went to visit cemeteries to observe Memorial Day a few days early. We knew better than to get tied up in Cape traffic! We visited several family graves as well as the final resting place of a dear friend. The day was full of melancholy and memories. Bob remembered how to navigate the congested streets, but was sure the roads had gotten narrower. At Peckham West, we saw the small white marble stone which marked the grave of Lewis Lorenzo Gifford, a Civil War soldier, who fought in the 3rd Massachusetts regiment, heavy artillery. Another family grave was marked by two large clumps of iris.
At Riverside Cemetery in Fairhaven, Bob’s parents’ grave is marked by a low stone in a place full of blooming trees and shrubs. Rural Cemetery in New Bedford is surrounded by a tall rock wall. The cemetery at the Sacred Hearts Fathers’ chapter house has even rows of identical markers, but we well remember the differences of the priests who ministered at Holy Trinity Parish. Our friend, Fr. Stan Kolasa, baptized our older son, and was godfather to Bob. He was the most gifted homilist I ever heard, but also had a wicked sense of humor.
The trip wasn’t too sad. Between the cemetery trips, we visited the Oxford Creamery which makes the best frozen pudding ice cream on the planet. We ate seafood for almost every meal (there is no scallop breakfast sandwich, but there should be). New Bedford was just named the number-one fishing port in the U.S. for the 20th straight year. In 2019, they landed 16 million pounds of fish, worth $451 million. Sea scallops represent 84 percent of the catch, and ift you’ve never eaten them fresh — pan fried or wrapped in bacon — you have a great treat awaiting you.
We enjoyed a dinner with our son who lives in Worcester, much better than the virtual Christmas visit. It was seafood in every form: fried calamari, clam chowder, shrimp with pasta, baked cod and a scallop tower with tomato jam, mushroom farrotto, kuri squash and lima beans (homestyle favorites meet “Chopped”).
We watched fishing boats come and go from our room near from Homer’s Wharf. I love to identify the kind of fish each boat will catch by the way the boat is rigged. One big orange boat stumped me until I noticed the name “Viking Power.” It was similar to a buoy tender, but much larger, so I guessed it might ferry parts of wind turbines out to sea.
One evening we sat by the harbor in Padanaram to view the luxury yachts and sailboats bobbing at anchor. Another afternoon we drove to Fort Phoenix beach, watching all kind of boats moving in and out through the hurricane dike, and all kinds of people watching the boats. Butler’s Flat lighthouse sits in the middle of the harbor, and I took lots of photos of the boats passing the rather small, but iconic-shaped light. We will definitely go back — home or not. It is well worth a visit.