I have many heroes in my life. Some are medical professionals, some educators, some public figures. Thanks to genealogical research over several years, I have found heroes and heroines on my family tree.
On one of the uppermost branches of the Irish blackthorn (from which shillelaghs are made) is my sweet little Irish grandmother, a simple homemaker who taught me how to do the Irish jig in our kitchen.
Mary — “my little Irish canary,” as she was lovingly called by my grandfather — was small in stature to be sure. I don’t think she hit the 5-foot mark on a measuring stick. She looked even smaller when standing beside my 6-foot-6 grandfather. One of my favorite photos of them, taken on the lawn of their Benedict Road residence, has them standing on either side of their cow like a set of steps. Yes, even the cow was taller than my grandma.
When she lived with us after my grandfather died, she was just the right height for me. I was in grammar school and we were almost equal in stature. We saw things eye to eye in more ways than one. I remember her as a happy companion and good storyteller (there’s an Irish trait if ever there was one). Not all adults in her sphere would agree with that assessment as I learned when I talked to relatives who knew her before I was born.
My Pop would do anything she asked, including installing a sink in her bedroom. The reason for the sink, I learned later, was because she was a bit vain about her age (secretive even), and didn’t want anyone to know she dyed her hair black. I guess the grown-ups weren’t fooled, but I thought she looked just perfect.
All three of her sons were devoted to her and worked together to make her life comfortable. They did laugh among themselves at some of her requests but never refused to do her bidding. When she wanted to go and live with a niece in New York state, they decided to keep her house and rent it because they were sure she would be back. They were right, too.
I never asked what her life was like in Ireland or why she left. Researching family history provided some of the answers. My grandmother, her sisters and her mother arrived in Cohoes, N.Y., in the early 1900s. Her brothers had come first, as was common in many families. There was no mention of her father, although I know his name was Martin and the Kenirys hailed from Doonbeg — a lovely little town until a Yank named Trump built a golf course there. When I went to Doonbeg, all the possible relations I found were buried in the churchyard.
There were lots of opportunities for a better life in America, so my grandma’s family packed up and sailed with thousands of others to the distant, unknown shore. They found work in the mills or on the railroad. Some were able to further their education, and several lawyers are numbered among the succeeding generations.
While living in Cohoes, my grandma was introduced to a dashing young man named Joseph Patrick who called Pittsfield home. When they married, they moved to an apartment building on Lincoln Street where several other relatives lived. The men were all employed at General Electric. It was there that my father was born. This information comes from several city directories in the local history room of the Berkshire Athenaeum (which I highly recommend for genealogical research).
Within a few years, they moved to their own home where they could have a big vegetable garden and, eventually, a cow. I think the view across the fairways of the Berkshire Hills golf course looked remarkably like the rolling hills of County Clare, and maybe my grandma liked that reminder of the place she left behind.